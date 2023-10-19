Marvel Rumor Teases Big Plans For Mark Ruffalo's Hulk

Marvel has big plans for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), according to new rumors hinting at the character's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On X (formerly Twitter), Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH responded to another scooper, @CanWeGetSomeToast, about reports Marvel has plans in place for Hulk following "Captain America: Brave New World." The upcoming Anthony Mackie-starring movie will feature multiple characters who first appeared in "The Incredible Hulk," including Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford) and the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson). They wrote, "We are getting a solo Hulk movie, and Hulk will be in Kang Dynasty."

Right now, the Hulk's MCU future is unclear, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hasn't confirmed what's coming next for the Jade Giant. However, Marvel has been slowly setting up storylines for the hero. In "She-Hulk," Ruffalo's Hulk helps mentor and train the titular hero (Tatiana Maslany) after she gains powers, and the show ends with the reveal that Hulk has a son, Skaar (Wil Deusner), loosely adapting some of Greg Pak and John Romita Jr.'s "World War Hulk" comic book, where the young hero was first introduced. With Skaar's arrival and "Captain America: Brave New World's" Hulk characters, Marvel appears ready to finally dive back into the Jade Giant's world, potentially setting up a possible solo movie.