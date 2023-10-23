The Gen V & The Boys Casting That Has Fans Seeing Double

Any show with a massive fan base is bound to see its viewers discovering the tiniest, most minute connections between its properties over time, and the world of "The Boys" is no exception. Fans caught how Marie Moreau of "Gen V" (Jaz Sinclair) popped up on a screen in Season 2. And everyone loves how Senator Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) shares the same name as the character he played on an earlier Eric Kripke show, "Supernatural."

However, one of the most recent discoveries that fans have made about "The Boys" universe is that two nearly identical actors have popped up between the main series and "Gen V." Maia Jae Bastidas plays social media influencer Justine in the latter show across four episodes of its first season, but it turns out that her twin sister has already been a part of this fictional world.

Keana Lin Bastidas showed up briefly in Season 2, Episode 2 ("Proper Preparation and Planning"). She played the hostess at the restaurant Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) enters during a flashback scene that helps to fill in some story gaps.