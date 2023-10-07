Gen V's Marie Stealthily Appeared In One Of The Boys' Darkest Storylines
When Amazon dropped the hyper-violent 1st season of "The Boys" on the streaming masses in 2019, the wickedly satirical saga became an instant classic in the superhero genre. And the twisted world within is getting a whole lot bigger via the release of "Gen V." As fans of the spinoff know, the series tracks a group of young adult supes who enter the hallowed halls of the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and find themselves ensnared in a series of sinister games engineered by the faculty.
Given the school's ties to the nefarious Vought International, the sinister part should hardly be shocking. Still, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is genuinely thrown for a loop by it all when she joins the Godolkin student body. But Marie's reaction should probably come as a bit of a surprise in and of itself, as Godolkin is hardly her first tenure in a Vought-backed home for supes. In fact, per a supremely clever Season 3 Easter egg in "The Boys," it seems Marie may have come of age in the Red River Institute.
That institute is the subject of one of Season 3's darker storylines, with Hughie Campbell following a troubling lead there, only to discover Red River is a group home for special supes with, shall we say, less than desirable powers. And when he downloads a database of occupants past and present, the face of one Marie M. is front and center.
Marie M connects Red River directly to Godolkin U, and likely a much larger evil plot from Vought
That fascinating revelation was probably overlooked by even the most hardcore of "The Boys" fans, if only because nobody knew to look for it. After all, very little was known about "Gen V" before "The Boys" Season 3 debuted. So viewers can easily be forgiven for overlooking the tortured face of Marie M. as it stared back from the Red River Institute database — even though it is the face of the young actor who plays her in "Gen V" we're looking at.
It seems "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" breakout Jaz Sinclair had already been cast as Marie Moreau when Season 3 of "The Boys" was released. That is actually her in the maudlin photograph donning Marie M's Red River profile, which makes the "Gen V" Easter egg all the more clever. While the powered kids surrounding Marie on the page have yet to make a physical appearance in "Gen V" or "The Boys," we're now officially on the lookout for the likes of Paul M., William R., and the others.
As for the Red River Institute, there's clearly a lot more to that particular story should "The Boys" creatives choose to explore it. For now, we can only paint the place as the antithesis of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and assume it served as the blueprint for the far more organized — and far more terrifying — Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. It may even be a proving ground for supes destined to break bad. And it's safe to assume we haven't seen the last of those produced by each facility.