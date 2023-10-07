Gen V's Marie Stealthily Appeared In One Of The Boys' Darkest Storylines

When Amazon dropped the hyper-violent 1st season of "The Boys" on the streaming masses in 2019, the wickedly satirical saga became an instant classic in the superhero genre. And the twisted world within is getting a whole lot bigger via the release of "Gen V." As fans of the spinoff know, the series tracks a group of young adult supes who enter the hallowed halls of the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and find themselves ensnared in a series of sinister games engineered by the faculty.

Given the school's ties to the nefarious Vought International, the sinister part should hardly be shocking. Still, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is genuinely thrown for a loop by it all when she joins the Godolkin student body. But Marie's reaction should probably come as a bit of a surprise in and of itself, as Godolkin is hardly her first tenure in a Vought-backed home for supes. In fact, per a supremely clever Season 3 Easter egg in "The Boys," it seems Marie may have come of age in the Red River Institute.

That institute is the subject of one of Season 3's darker storylines, with Hughie Campbell following a troubling lead there, only to discover Red River is a group home for special supes with, shall we say, less than desirable powers. And when he downloads a database of occupants past and present, the face of one Marie M. is front and center.