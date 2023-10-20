Whatever Happened To Fur After Shark Tank?

Talking about the hair down is seen as taboo by many, but two trailblazing entrepreneurs are looking to alter this mindset for the better with their business, simply called Fur. The company creates a line of all-natural pubic hair care products including oils, lotions, scrubs, wipes, and brushes. Fur's creators hope to use their brand to uplift individuals and challenge traditionally off-kilter conversations about our bodies.

Co-founder Laura Schubert came up with Fur after talking with her family about their body hair care routine and failing to find products for her needs. Throughout 2014, she developed her own brand to combat the stigma around pubic hair maintenance alongside her close friend and fellow Harvard grad Lillian Tung. As can be imagined, trying to pitch an idea like Fur was a difficult endeavor, to say the least. While still working through product development, their idea was rejected by the many formulators and retailers they had tried contacting.

As time went on, the team struck gold through some lucky occurrences. The business officially launched in 2016 and would start seeing a steady lineup of retailers partner with the company such as Shen Beauty, Revolve, Urban Outfitters, and Goop. Awareness of the brand soared when it started getting big-time press, most notably with an Into the Gloss interview about Emma Watson's beauty routine where the "Harry Potter" star sang the praises of Fur and its products. This led to an explosion in sales, with Fur's year-long inventory getting sold out in a jaw-dropping three weeks. With a peculiarly promising venture on their hands, it wouldn't take long for the creators of Fur to find themselves on "Shark Tank."