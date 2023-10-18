Gen V: The Dirty Thing You Only Notice About Tek Knight After A Rewatch

This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of "Gen V"

"Gen V," Amazon Prime's spin-off of the hit superhero satire "The Boys," commits to the same level of explicitness as the original, but Episode 4, "The Whole Truth," has even more gross-out humor to offer with a rewatch. The character of Tek Knight, played by Derek Wilson, has a bizarre secret that gets referenced before audiences are made aware of it.

Tek Knight is a corrupt journalist who pretends to do hard-hitting investigations that really serve to shunt the blame for Vought's wrongdoings. But when he's not drilling into interview subjects, he's drilling into pretty much anything without a pulse. As we learn by the end of Episode 4, Knight has a habit that's weird even by "The Boys" standards: he compulsively gets intimate with inanimate objects. Since that information is revealed toward the end of the episode, there's a lot of innuendo in the script that will go over viewer's heads on a first watch. But revisiting the episode, it's clear that those close to Knight are aware of his fetish.

The first hint of Knight's unnerving habit is the title of the TV show he hosts. In a homophonic pun, it's called "The Whole Truth." We first see him reading a script for the episode he's shooting, where it becomes evident his crew is aware of his secret. On first watch, you'd think Knight is uncomfortable with the line, "This whole case is a rabbit hole ... and I won't stop plunging its depths," because of the obvious double entendre. But on repeat viewing, it seems he knows his show's writers are mocking him by adding puns into his script. From there, things only get more hilariously dirty.