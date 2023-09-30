Gen V Episode 1 Resurrects The Boys' Most Explicit Scene (And Makes It Worse)

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of "Gen V."

If you were worried that "The Boys" was running out of ways to make its viewers cringe in disgust, hopefully the series premiere of "Gen V" has put that concern to bed. The spin-off series from Amazon Prime Video features as many novel gross-out moments as it does new characters. Having finally secured the hook-up she spent her first days at Godolkin University pining for, social media sensation Emma Meyer (aka The Cricket, played by Lizze Broadway) is ready to get down with one of her fans. Unfortunately, he's only interested in doing the deed if she'll use her powers to shrink down to Ant-Man size so that a part of him looks bigger by comparison. And, yes, we do mean that part.

As viewers watch Emma hold on to her lover's appendage with all the interest and enthusiasm of a construction worker moving a girder, their minds will likely wander back to "The Boys" Season 3, Episode 1, "Payback," in which another shrinking supe named Termite (Brett Geddes) confronts another massive member. The "Gen V" scene is arguably worse contextually, as it's played as an emotional low point for Emma that stokes self-esteem issues that she struggles with for the rest of the season. The "Gen V" scene is just as uncomfortable to watch as the "Payback" scene on a purely visceral level — "Gen V" shows almost the entire appendage, going so far as to show Cricket stomping on his testes while dangling from the shaft — but doesn't invite us to laugh the same way "The Boys" does with Termite's fatal sneeze.

Even if Termite winds up in a pool of blood by the end of his tryst, "The Boys" fans are far more used to seeing gore than they are giant-sized genitals. That being said, both "The Boys" and "Gen V" sequences are grimly hilarious — the former even more so when you realize how it got made.