Invincible Season 2: Mark's Evil Turn In The Trailer Explained
Warning: Contains potential spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2
The multiverse is all the rage right now, whether it's in superhero media or Academy Award-winning films. "Invincible" Season 2 will get in on the interdimensional action, and the storyline should be at least somewhat ripped straight from the comics. This can be seen with the inclusion of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a multiverse-hopping antagonist, but based on the trailer for Season 2, it seems as though Invincible himself, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), will break bad, too.
In the trailer, Invincible appears on a giant television screen to tell Earth's citizens not to resist, which is never a good sign. In all likelihood, this isn't the Mark Grayson we all know and love from Season 1 — it's probably an alternate version that gravitates more toward world domination than protecting the innocent. Numerous Mark variants exist, and almost all of them are nefarious in some way. This usually stems from Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) successfully convincing Mark to wipe out life on Earth, or Mark experiencing some kind of tragedy like the death of his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), or Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).
This would fall in line with what we see in the rest of the trailer, with the regular Mark wanting to do good, so the ultimate test of that is him seeing versions of himself that want to commit atrocities. He'll likely have to go head-to-head with some of these variants across the multiverse, setting up one of the most exciting events from the comics — the Invincible War.
Invincible vs. Invincible — Who's actually invincible?
While some of the alternate Marks have identifiers, such as "Mohawk Mark" and "Sinister Mark," it's tough to say which one we see in the trailer. It's noteworthy that he's wearing the same costume as the main timeline Mark, as many variants have different costumes. For example, Alternate Mark Seven's outfit is blue and red, taking after Omni-Man, which is appropriate since Mark killed his father in that reality. Regardless, there are probably going to be quite a few Marks in the new "Invincible" season, leading up to the show's version of the Invincible War.
In the comics, after Mark seemingly kills Angstrom Levy, the villain unleashes a group of 16 alternate Marks upon Invincible's world, where they wreak all kinds of havoc. Fortunately, our Mark isn't alone, as numerous other superheroes join the battle to try to stop his interdimensional counterparts. After a thrilling Season 1 finale, Season 2 has its work cut out for it in trying to up the ante, and bringing in numerous evil Marks would definitely be the way to do it. Then again, it's always possible that "Invincible" Season 2 will end on a cliffhanger that sets up the Invincible War for later.
The "Invincible" comics did the multiverse long before it was fashionable, so the new season isn't trying to get in on a trend but rather attempting to tell a compelling story that really makes Mark question whether it's in his nature to turn evil. And with an infinite number of Marks available, "Invincible" Season 2 can really get wild.