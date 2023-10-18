Invincible Season 2: Mark's Evil Turn In The Trailer Explained

Warning: Contains potential spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2

The multiverse is all the rage right now, whether it's in superhero media or Academy Award-winning films. "Invincible" Season 2 will get in on the interdimensional action, and the storyline should be at least somewhat ripped straight from the comics. This can be seen with the inclusion of Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a multiverse-hopping antagonist, but based on the trailer for Season 2, it seems as though Invincible himself, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), will break bad, too.

In the trailer, Invincible appears on a giant television screen to tell Earth's citizens not to resist, which is never a good sign. In all likelihood, this isn't the Mark Grayson we all know and love from Season 1 — it's probably an alternate version that gravitates more toward world domination than protecting the innocent. Numerous Mark variants exist, and almost all of them are nefarious in some way. This usually stems from Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) successfully convincing Mark to wipe out life on Earth, or Mark experiencing some kind of tragedy like the death of his mother, Debbie (Sandra Oh), or Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs).

This would fall in line with what we see in the rest of the trailer, with the regular Mark wanting to do good, so the ultimate test of that is him seeing versions of himself that want to commit atrocities. He'll likely have to go head-to-head with some of these variants across the multiverse, setting up one of the most exciting events from the comics — the Invincible War.