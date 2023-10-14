Invincible Season 2 Trailer Unleashes A Villainous Multiverse & An Apocalyptic Earth

Every crimefighter and their costume-wearing cousin is getting in on the multi-dimensional action nowadays, and according to the brand new trailer for "Invincible" Season 2, that includes Mark Grayson (Steve Yuen). Still recovering from the events of the debut season that aired an unthinkable two years ago, Mark looks to be still trapped in his father's shadow after the fight with his dear old Viltrumite Dad, Nolan (J.K. Simmons). With the world still recovering from the family spat that ended with brains, trains, and internal bleeding, Mark is still keen to get back into action, and his next big challenge will be dimension-hopping bad guy Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown).

Debuting in Invincible #16 in the comics, Levy was a longtime foe of Mark's through Robert Kirkman's epic story and sent him here, there, and in every dimension but his own. It certainly looks like the show will be following suit as we see a variety of variants from other dimensions (that can't be our Mark in dictator mode, can it?). Interestingly, besides clones, crumbling cities, and new shape-shifting heroes, one huge figure who is decidedly absent is Omni-Man, who did make a brief appearance in the first "Invincible" Season 2 teaser drop. With the monster with a mustache missing, it begs the question of just if and when he'll be returning in the second chapter of Mark's blood-soaked superhero story and if another notable hero from a totally different dimension will be swinging by, as well.