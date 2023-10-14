Invincible Season 2 Trailer Unleashes A Villainous Multiverse & An Apocalyptic Earth
Every crimefighter and their costume-wearing cousin is getting in on the multi-dimensional action nowadays, and according to the brand new trailer for "Invincible" Season 2, that includes Mark Grayson (Steve Yuen). Still recovering from the events of the debut season that aired an unthinkable two years ago, Mark looks to be still trapped in his father's shadow after the fight with his dear old Viltrumite Dad, Nolan (J.K. Simmons). With the world still recovering from the family spat that ended with brains, trains, and internal bleeding, Mark is still keen to get back into action, and his next big challenge will be dimension-hopping bad guy Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown).
Debuting in Invincible #16 in the comics, Levy was a longtime foe of Mark's through Robert Kirkman's epic story and sent him here, there, and in every dimension but his own. It certainly looks like the show will be following suit as we see a variety of variants from other dimensions (that can't be our Mark in dictator mode, can it?). Interestingly, besides clones, crumbling cities, and new shape-shifting heroes, one huge figure who is decidedly absent is Omni-Man, who did make a brief appearance in the first "Invincible" Season 2 teaser drop. With the monster with a mustache missing, it begs the question of just if and when he'll be returning in the second chapter of Mark's blood-soaked superhero story and if another notable hero from a totally different dimension will be swinging by, as well.
Invincible Season 2 promises carnage across all dimensions
Given that the 2nd season of "Invincible" is going to be split into two halves, it seems likely that the first four episodes of the show's eight-episode run will focus on Invincible's battle with Angstrom Levy. It's a conflict that could lead to Mark hopping into a variety of dimensions, one of which, as has been rumored, could see him crossing paths with Spider-Man in the Marvel universe, as they did in the comics. At the same time, the brief appearance of Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) in the trailer could be teeing up what's to come for Mark off-planet and the looming Viltrumite threat that's undoubtedly heading his way.
After Nolan failed his mission of taking over Earth for the Vilturmite Empire and fled the scene, it makes sense that they're going to pay a visit and see what's left to clean up (note an unnamed Viltrumite getting thumped a minute into the trailer). It also explains why he's on the radar of an unseen observer who has his eye on Mark. "Mark isn't like other Viltrumites. He's a good guy," promises Allen. That may be so for now, but we'll see how long he can keep it up when "Invincible" returns to Amazon Video on November 3.