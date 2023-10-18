Whatever Happened To Daisy Cakes After Shark Tank?

There are few comforts like biting into a sweet slice of cake. Southern belle entrepreneur Kim Nelson believes hers are the best around. She is the founder of Daisy Cakes, which produces a line of naturally made cakes based on homemade family recipes that can be bought and delivered nationwide.

Prior to starting Daisy Cakes in 2009, Nelson had worked in a variety of food-related fields such as catering, teaching cooking classes, and even opening her own restaurant at one point. While selling her own cake mixes at a Junior League event, Nelson felt there was a need for the kind of homemade readymade desserts she specialized in. As it turns out, her entire family had been into making cakes, as all of Nelson's recipes originated from her grandmothers and aunts, including her Aunt Daisy, who would become the company's namesake.

She and her family began experimenting with ways to mass produce their cakes, which would see them move production to a commercial kitchen and invest upwards of $93,000 into the venture. With so much thrown into the endeavor, Nelson will need to score a sweet deal with the money-hungry investors of "Shark Tank" in order to keep Daisy Cakes alive.