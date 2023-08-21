Blue Beetle Could Ruin DC's New Movie Universe Before It Begins

There are plenty of Easter eggs and small details in "Blue Beetle" for comic book obsessives to look out for and speculate about. The film, which features the live-action DC Universe debut of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), is more of a standalone superhero origin story than it is a slice of lore-heavy franchise worldbuilding. That doesn't mean, however, that "Blue Beetle" doesn't plant the seeds for future DCU storylines, characters, and conflicts. On the contrary, one of the film's main villains, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), introduces a comic book invention that could very well come back to haunt every superhero in the DCU.

Early in "Blue Beetle," it's revealed that Victoria intends to use the Scarab to power her One Man Army Corps (OMAC) project and create a global police force of superpowered android soldiers that answer to her. The film's secondary villain, Ignacio Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo), already has a prototype version of Victoria's OMAC armor fused to his body by the time he's introduced in "Blue Beetle." Later, in the movie's third act, Victoria not only succeeds at upgrading Ignacio's armor using the Scarab's alien code but also uploads its data into the hundreds of other OMAC devices hidden within her island compound.

Thankfully, Victoria's niece, Jenny (Bruna Marquezine), and Jaime's sister, Milagro (Belissa Escobedo), seemingly destroy all of her OMAC devices before she gets the chance to use or distribute them. That said, there's still a chance Victoria's OMAC technology could be brought back at some point in the future. James Gunn, the co-architect of Warner Bros.' new DC Universe, could, in fact, create a massive conflict by introducing a variant version of the OMACs featured in "Blue Beetle."