DCU Theory: Here's Where Blue Beetle Fits Into James Gunn's Plans

With "The Flash" bombing at the box office and the DC Extended Universe going through a major reboot into James Gunn's DC Universe, it's understandable that some fans may be worried about "Blue Beetle." The superhero movie about young Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) acquiring a beetle-themed alien super-suit seems very comic booky — not unlike like "The Flash" and its fellow flop, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Since it's also based on a comparatively obscure character, it seems entirely possible that the 14th and penultimate DCEU movie will die the same pauper's death at the box office as its immediate predecessors did.

That's one way things can go, certainly. However, there's another, much more intriguing road the character could take. While some may assume that "Blue Beetle" is doomed, a closer inspection at the character shows that Jaime may very well feature pretty heavily in James Gunn's DC Universe soft reboot plans ... and could even end up in the next iteration of the Justice League. Here's how Maridueña's character may yet become one of the most valuable pieces in the DCU puzzle.