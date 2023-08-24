The Ending Of Riverdale Season 7 Explained

For seven seasons, "Riverdale" spoiled fans with high-octane stories about serial killers, evil sorcerers, gangsters, vigilantes, gargoyle kings, biker gangs, time travel, multiverses, witchcraft, cults, underground tickle fetish movements, apocalyptic comets, and the highs and lows of high school football. As such, some viewers probably entered the finale expecting more crazy things to happen on "Riverdale," only to be met with a somber, bittersweet, lowkey swansong instead.

"Riverdale" Season 7's final episode, "Goodbye, Riverdale," sees Jughead (Cole Sprouse) take an 86-year-old Betty (Lili Reinhart) back in time to revisit the last day of senior year and hang out with her friends one last time. This is a wild concept in and of itself, but it's still a subdued storyline by "Riverdale" standards. We also learn that Betty, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Archie (KJ Apa), and Jughead spent their final year of high school in a polyamorous quad relationship — a revelation that seemingly came out of nowhere, but actually makes sense when you think about it.

After years of dragging these characters through the wringer and pitting them against some ghastly horrors, the finale gave everyone a well-deserved happy ending. However, it also addressed some of life's more hard-hitting subjects, such as death, loss, and yearning for the past.