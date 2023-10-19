Whatever Happened To The GameFace Company After Shark Tank?
It's a common custom to see sports fans throw on face paint in support of their favorite team during a game. Likewise, it's expected that face paint takes loads of time to put on and is a mess to remove. Thankfully, The GameFace Company offers an alternative that gets people game-ready without the hassle. The business has created a line of temporary face tattoos that act as instant face paint. Unlike traditional face paints, Gamefaces can be easily peeled off after use. They can even be eaten, as the masks are made with vegetable dyes and water. They are perfect for various occasions, from cheering on sports teams to trick-or-treating.
Doug Marshall started the GameFace Company. Many entrepreneurs claim to be following their dreams when describing their ventures, but Marshall took it in a more literal sense. In 2007, Marshall had a dream where he witnessed fans' face paint peeling off during a football game. The fantasy sparked an idea in Marshall's mind, with the entrepreneur telling Dallas Innovates, "I thought, why not replace face paint with something you could easily apply and remove that wouldn't come off." The business was launched in 2008 and started seeing some healthy growth. A few years later, Marshall was among the select individuals who made it through auditions and got to appear on "Shark Tank" Season 4.
What happened to The GameFace Company on Shark Tank?
Doug Marshall hopes to get a $450,000 investment for 25% of The GameFace Company. At the time, The GameFace Company is only a part-time job for Marshall. He and his wife produce and ship from their garage.
In the first year, GameFace made $6,700 but soared to $102,000 the following year. They are hoping to hit $105,000 by the end of 2012. The sharks still aren't convinced that Marshall's $1.8 million valuation makes much sense. He believes that GameFace will hit its stride once it hits big box shelves, as results from their smaller retail locations have proven promising. They also have admirable margins, selling at $2.50 on the wholesale side and $4.99 for retail, all while spending $0.25 to $0.60 on production. The product is also patented for its full-face cover design, largely avoiding competitors.
Marshall explains he hopes to use $300,000 of the investment to pay himself for the next three years, while the rest will go towards licensing. Daymond John and Robert Herjavec don't like that Marshall wants the majority of the money for himself and bow out. Kevin O'Leary goes in with a creative proposition of giving $300,000 as a loan and wants 30% equity for the remaining $150,000. Additionally, he seeks a $0.25 royalty until he makes back the $150,000. Lori Greiner wants Mark Cuban on her side for this. He agrees but instead offers $1 million for the entire company and a three-year $80,000 salary for Marshall. Following a talk with his wife, Marshall states it's too early to sell GameFace. After some negotiation, he, Greiner, and Cuban agree to $450,000 at a 35% equity stake with a 10% royalty until their money is recouped.
The GameFace Company after Shark Tank
A promising product and some slick decision-making were more than enough to get Doug Marshall a deal on "Shark Tank." But was The GameFace Company able to exude the same luck in the show's aftermath?
Marshall appears on a Season 5 "Shark Tank" update segment showcasing what became of GameFace. Ten months after GameFace's episode aired on January 4, 2013, the company made $200,000. This is in large part thanks to investor Mark Cuban, who was able to both help amp up their manufacturing process and let GameFace decorate fans at a game for his basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks. "When we first did a deal on 'Shark Tank,' I knew it'd be a winner, but, you know, it's good to get validation," Cuban said in the update segment. "When you bring it out to the Mavs game, the kids go nuts over it ... we're showing them on the jumbotron, and everyone's going crazy seeing them ... showing your fan pride has just changed 180 degrees with GameFace." The company anticipates sales between $2 and $20 million for next year and potential licensing partnerships with major sports leagues such as the NFL, NHL, and NBA.
Marshall has never been shy in praising Mark Cuban for his help, telling Dallas Innovates. "Mark has his whole team ready to help you with any questions you have. He is a visionary and he sees the big picture. He can look at your business or product and can tell you where it's going to be in the next two to five years."
Is The GameFace Company still in business?
Despite showing plenty of promise on "Shark Tank" and in the show's immediate aftermath, things have seemed to take a turn for The GameFace Company in recent years. Neither Mark Cuban nor Lori Greiner have GameFace featured on their websites, indicating the celebrity investors have cut ties with the business.
The GameFace Company's website appears to have been abandoned for some time. Currently, visitors aren't even able to purchase any of GameFace's products directly from the site, instead being redirected to an eBay page where you can find their current selection. Along with new flag and jewelface designs, its lineup now includes logos from NFL, NBA, and MLB teams, although no confirmation exists whether these are officially licensed. The rest of the website is largely barren, with little more than some contact information at the bottom of the page. As can be imagined, GameFace's social media is similarly neglected, particularly its Instagram, which hasn't been updated since 2014.
What's next for The GameFace Company?
It's not entirely clear as to why The GameFace Company has been so inactive in recent years. The company only made $200,000 nearly a year after its first "Shark Tank" appearance, which is certainly admirable but doesn't hold a candle to the explosive growth other businesses on the show experienced, indicating there may not have been much demand.
Nevertheless, The GameFace Company still appears to be alive. Founder Doug Marshall's LinkedIn states he is still GameFace's owner and the business is still running. However, the venture remains part-time for Marshall, which may be a reason why it hasn't seen much activity. He also owns a roofing company and is the vice president of sales and marketing for Embroidery Graphix. The latter effort, started by former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, creates custom embroidery and screen printing for different brands. A look at their Instagram reveals that Graphix has a knack for sports logos, acting as a seemingly more successful extension of GameFace's mission. The GameFace Company may not break any "Shark Tank" records anytime soon, but it appears that Marshall will continue exercising his passion for sports one way or another.