Whatever Happened To The GameFace Company After Shark Tank?

Doug Marshall hopes to get a $450,000 investment for 25% of The GameFace Company. At the time, The GameFace Company is only a part-time job for Marshall. He and his wife produce and ship from their garage.

In the first year, GameFace made $6,700 but soared to $102,000 the following year. They are hoping to hit $105,000 by the end of 2012. The sharks still aren't convinced that Marshall's $1.8 million valuation makes much sense. He believes that GameFace will hit its stride once it hits big box shelves, as results from their smaller retail locations have proven promising. They also have admirable margins, selling at $2.50 on the wholesale side and $4.99 for retail, all while spending $0.25 to $0.60 on production. The product is also patented for its full-face cover design, largely avoiding competitors.

Marshall explains he hopes to use $300,000 of the investment to pay himself for the next three years, while the rest will go towards licensing. Daymond John and Robert Herjavec don't like that Marshall wants the majority of the money for himself and bow out. Kevin O'Leary goes in with a creative proposition of giving $300,000 as a loan and wants 30% equity for the remaining $150,000. Additionally, he seeks a $0.25 royalty until he makes back the $150,000. Lori Greiner wants Mark Cuban on her side for this. He agrees but instead offers $1 million for the entire company and a three-year $80,000 salary for Marshall. Following a talk with his wife, Marshall states it's too early to sell GameFace. After some negotiation, he, Greiner, and Cuban agree to $450,000 at a 35% equity stake with a 10% royalty until their money is recouped.