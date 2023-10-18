Ahsoka's Baylan Skoll Joins A Violent Star Wars Club With Darth Vader And Maul

"Star Wars" fans are beginning to notice a trend — their favorite franchise loves its hallway fight scenes. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) got his chance to engage in one of his own in "Ahsoka," and fans took to Reddit to make a case for including him in a club with a seemingly growing membership. U/Vegetable-Abroad3171 posted their idea by claiming it was time for the character to get the credit due for the scene. "I believe it's right we induct Baylan Skoll into the live-action hallway scene club of 'Star Wars.' RIP Ray Stevenson." The post also features a grid of photos of other famous hallway scenes, with Stevenson joined by fellow Sith Darth Vader, and Jedi versions with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) from his self-titled series and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from "The Mandalorian."

Some fans felt Skoll's hallway moment didn't quite hit the mark. U/Creyson1 said, "I thought his choreography was really lacking and looked slow and mechanical." In defense of Skoll's scene, u/LatissimusDorsi_DO wrote, "For people complaining about the stiffness, it really communicated to me how Arthurian this character is. He's holding his lightsaber like a knight. It feels weighted and heavy because it's as if he's moving a metal sword and wearing armor. I loved it."

Of course, whether you loved it or not, we can't talk about a "Star Wars" hallway fight scene without mentioning the one that may be the greatest of all time, one that leveled up Darth Vader's live-action brutality.