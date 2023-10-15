Star Wars Fans Already Have Casting Ideas For A Baylan Skoll Prequel

With "Ahsoka" now complete, "Star Wars" fans have come together to share the aspects of it they feel do and don't work. One of those that falls into the former category is franchise newcomer Baylan Skoll, as portrayed by the late, great Ray Stevenson. The cryptic and driven dark Jedi has swiftly become a fan favorite throughout his time on the program, with Stevenson's performances from episode to episode being one of the overall highlights. In fact, some fans love the character so much that they want to see a Skoll prequel project, and they have some solid casting ideas in mind.

Over on Reddit, "Star Wars" community member u/Tanis8998 opened a thread to bring up the idea of a Skoll prequel. Their pitch for such a show was accompanied by a de-aged image of the character, which gave their fellow Redditors a jumping-off point for fan casting Skoll's younger self. The frontrunner among fans in this thread proved to be Alexander Ludwig of "Vikings" fame, but he was far from alone. Other names that fans introduced to the conversation included Wes Chatham — the actor behind Captain Enoch – Alan Ritchson, and Liam and Chris Hemsworth.

Regardless of who would land the lead role for it, there's no denying that a prequel about Skoll's younger years has some major potential.