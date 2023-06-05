Mark Hamill Says Star Wars Doesn't Need Luke Skywalker Anymore

Mark Hamill says he's done playing Luke Skywalker... although he's gone back on that particular word before.

In an interview with Esquire in May of 2023, Hamill opened up about his decades-long career, including the few times in the past decade where he's returned to a galaxy far, far away to return to his iconic role of Luke Skywalker. After working with Rian Johnson on the sequel trilogy and appearing as an older, grizzled Luke in "The Last Jedi," Hamill said he was ready to hang up his lightsaber for good.

"When I read 'The Last Jedi's' script, I said, 'Ok, well, that's it for me," Hamill said. "And you start that process of disengaging from something that's been a part of your life." But when Jon Favreau came knocking with an offer to use a stand-in and de-aging technology to appear in the "Star Wars" shows "The Mandalorian" and "Book of Boba Fett," Hamill was impressed, and he did return. That doesn't mean he thinks it's a good idea going forward, though.

"People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-'Return of the Jedi,'" Hamill continued. "I said, 'I don't think so.' First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."