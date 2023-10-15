The Ending Of Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers Explained

After unleashing masked killer Michael Myers on the moviegoing public in 1978's "Halloween" and its 1980 sequel, series creators John Carpenter and Debra Hill tried to expand the franchise beyond the slasher genre they inadvertently helped create. The villain of 1982's "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" is not a knife-wielding maniac but an Irish toy magnate who dreams of returning the spooky holiday to its ancient pagan child-murdering roots. The film was a bit too bleak and off-model for critics and audiences at the time. Six years later, series producer Moustapha Akkad put the ship back on course. "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” released in 1988, saw the return of the masked baddie and his nemesis, Dr. Sam Loomis (Donald Pleasence), and introduced a long-lost Myers relation, nine-year-old Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), who shares a psychic link — and perhaps a penchant for murder — with her uncle.

The Jamie Lloyd era of "Halloween" continued with 1989's "The Revenge of Michael Myers" before getting a belated finale with "The Curse of Michael Myers" in 1995. Writer Dan Farrands sought to find a motivation for Michael's evil, and like "Season of the Witch," he turned to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, a connection hinted at in "Halloween II" and made explicit in Curtis Richards' 1979 novelization of the original film. However, audiences were not interested in this particular direction for the "Halloween" series, and the film was reshot and recut to be more exciting but much less coherent. Let's look at what remains of the ending of "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers."