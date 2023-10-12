Halloween: Miramax Takes A Stab At Bringing The Horror Franchise To TV
David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's "Halloween Ends" threw Michael Myers into an industrial shredder and seemingly gave the slasher icon — and the franchise — a definitive ending. However, in the IP-crazed world that is contemporary Hollywood, it was only a matter of time until "Halloween" was bought back from the grave. What's more, it appears that Hollywood is returning to Haddonfield sooner than people may have anticipated.
According to Deadline, Miramax Television has reached an agreement with Trancas International Films to produce a "Halloween" TV series — a first for this franchise. Furthermore, the current plan is to have the show launch a cinematic universe that will encompass both film and television. What that will entail remains to be seen, but it seems that the plan is to reach for the stars.
When one thinks about the "Halloween" franchise, Myers and his William Shatner mask immediately spring to mind. That said, the fact this project is being designed with the goal of launching a new multi-media franchise suggests that there will be more to the "Halloween" TV series than more murderous exploits from Haddonfield's favorite serial killer.
What will a Halloween cinematic universe look like?
These days, it's probably sacrilege to consider making a "Halloween" project without Michael Myers hacking and slashing his way through the townsfolk. That said, if the plan is to launch a bona fide cinematic universe, the television series might have to introduce fresh concepts into the mix to ensure that the franchise can keep expanding and evolving.
Before Myers became a horror icon, the "Halloween" franchise was envisioned as an anthology series. The plan was to make each movie center around a standalone horror story, but the franchise shifted its focus to Myers after "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" — which rejected the mask-wearing killer in favor of robots, paganism, and a maniacal toymaker — upset the fan base and bombed at the box office. Nowadays, "Halloween III" is regarded as a cult classic, meaning that contemporary viewers might be more receptive to an anthology series set in this universe. Furthermore, anthologies are the perfect ways to introduce characters who can star in their own spin-offs — look no further than Art the Clown, who debuted in "All Hallow's Eve" before leading the "Terrifier" series.
This isn't the first time that a "Halloween" series has been in the works. Previously, the franchise's tenured producer Malek Akkad told Bloody Disgusting that he wants to make a show that will feature Michael and all of the iconic characters, albeit in ways we've never seen them before. Hopefully, this experiment is still the mindset, as many horror fans feel that the franchise could use a makeover. Better yet: why not make a series in which the regular characters aren't the main focus?