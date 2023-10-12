Halloween: Miramax Takes A Stab At Bringing The Horror Franchise To TV

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's "Halloween Ends" threw Michael Myers into an industrial shredder and seemingly gave the slasher icon — and the franchise — a definitive ending. However, in the IP-crazed world that is contemporary Hollywood, it was only a matter of time until "Halloween" was bought back from the grave. What's more, it appears that Hollywood is returning to Haddonfield sooner than people may have anticipated.

According to Deadline, Miramax Television has reached an agreement with Trancas International Films to produce a "Halloween" TV series — a first for this franchise. Furthermore, the current plan is to have the show launch a cinematic universe that will encompass both film and television. What that will entail remains to be seen, but it seems that the plan is to reach for the stars.

When one thinks about the "Halloween" franchise, Myers and his William Shatner mask immediately spring to mind. That said, the fact this project is being designed with the goal of launching a new multi-media franchise suggests that there will be more to the "Halloween" TV series than more murderous exploits from Haddonfield's favorite serial killer.