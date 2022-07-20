Michael Cera Explains Why Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Continues To Reach Fans - Exclusive

Michael Cera has starred in more than his share of hits over the years, both in the movies and on TV, with films like "Superbad," "Juno," and "This is the End" to his credit, along with the now classic subversive sitcom "Arrested Development." One of his many films initially eluded the commercial success that many thought it was destined for: 2010's "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World."

The movie, directed by Edgar Wright of "Shaun of the Dead" and "Baby Driver" fame, was based on a series of graphic novels by artist-writer Bryan Lee O'Malley in which a laconic would-be Toronto musician named Scott Pilgrim must meet the seven ex-boyfriends of his dream girl, Ramona Flowers, in battle and vanquish them before he can date her himself.

While the original six volumes of the series were award-winning best sellers and the movie was heavily promoted by Universal Pictures (including a gigantic poster down one side of a hotel at 2010's San Diego Comic-Con), "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" arrived in theaters with a resounding thud. It grossed just $49 million worldwide against a reported $85 million budget, despite positive reviews from critics.

However, something happened over the intervening years, as the movie developed a cult following and its 10th anniversary in 2020 was met with a number of new critical writings, a cast reunion for charity and even a new round of screenings across the US. Michael Cera, currently voicing the lead role in "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," tells Looper in an exclusive interview that he's pleased to see the movie is still part of the zeitgeist: "I definitely think it's been a sleeper," he says. "I'm really glad that people are [still] connecting to it and finding it."