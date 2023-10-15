Dragon Ball Daima's Definition Could Hint At The New Series' Villain And Plot

Though "Dragon Ball" as a franchise has been around for nearly four decades, there haven't been that many new iterations of it across all of those years. That's why the announcement of "Dragon Ball Daima" at the New York Comic Con was such a big deal.

Surprisingly, the new series, which "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama looks to be heavily involved in, appears to focus on shrunken-down kid versions of its main and supporting characters that closely resemble the chibi art style. However, what really had fans speculating with regard to the trailer for the new "Dragon Ball" series was what exactly "Daima" even means in this context.

Well, X (formerly known as Twitter) user Goresh, who happens to have a lot of experience translating between Japanese and English, may have the answers we seek. "The name "Daima" (大魔) is not an actual word in Japanese with the kanji that they used," they explained. "When literally translated, it means big or great evil. 大 = big or great [and] 魔 = evil or demonic."

Still, even with this added context, there are a lot of things to unpack about "Dragon Ball Daima." If the true definition is something along the lines of "big evil" or "great demon," who could this title be referring to in the upcoming series? Well, some fans have speculated that this means the return of Piccolo as the main villain of the franchise.