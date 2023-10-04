The Owl In The Ahsoka Season Finale Means Much More Than You May Think

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"

There's a lot to unpack from the season finale of "Ahsoka," whether it's the debut of a weapon stronger than a lightsaber or an army of undead stormtroopers. However, a seemingly innocent scene with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) making strange eye contact with a white owl may be more important than it seems.

While the alien creature may look like your typical owl on the surface, it's likely a previously established Star Wars character with ties to everyone's favorite Togruta Jedi. Morai is a female convor — the Star Wars species of alien owls — connected to the Daughter, the Mortis god representing the light side of the Force. While it's unclear if Morai is simply a spiritual servant of the Daughter or the physical manifestation of her, she has watched over Ahsoka ever since the Daughter sacrificed her life essence to bring the former Padawan back to life.

Morai's appearance in the "Ahsoka" finale could signify that the titular Jedi and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are on the right path despite being stranded on Peridea. After Ahsoka sees Morai, she understands their situation, finding hope within the darkness as Morai's presence could mean she's there to protect the Jedi and her Padawan going forward.