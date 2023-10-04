The Owl In The Ahsoka Season Finale Means Much More Than You May Think
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 8 — "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord"
There's a lot to unpack from the season finale of "Ahsoka," whether it's the debut of a weapon stronger than a lightsaber or an army of undead stormtroopers. However, a seemingly innocent scene with Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) making strange eye contact with a white owl may be more important than it seems.
While the alien creature may look like your typical owl on the surface, it's likely a previously established Star Wars character with ties to everyone's favorite Togruta Jedi. Morai is a female convor — the Star Wars species of alien owls — connected to the Daughter, the Mortis god representing the light side of the Force. While it's unclear if Morai is simply a spiritual servant of the Daughter or the physical manifestation of her, she has watched over Ahsoka ever since the Daughter sacrificed her life essence to bring the former Padawan back to life.
Morai's appearance in the "Ahsoka" finale could signify that the titular Jedi and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are on the right path despite being stranded on Peridea. After Ahsoka sees Morai, she understands their situation, finding hope within the darkness as Morai's presence could mean she's there to protect the Jedi and her Padawan going forward.
Morai has saved Ahsoka before
Ahsoka believes she owes Morai her life, with the owl being her watchful guardian ever since the Daughter brought the Jedi back to life. While Morai didn't necessarily play a role in the sacrifice, Ahsoka is right to feel that way regarding the convor, as Morai played a crucial role in saving Ahsoka from Darth Vader.
In "Star Wars Rebels," Ahsoka accompanies Ezra Bridger and Kanan Jarrus to a Sith temple on Malachor, where the former Jedi reunites with her former master, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader. Ahsoka sacrifices herself, engaging the Sith Lord in a duel so Ezra and Kanan can escape. However, later in the series, Ezra enters the World Between Worlds, where he sees Morai, who encourages him to use a portal to rescue Ahsoka from her battle with Vader. Now reunited with Ahsoka, Morai accompanies her for the remainder of her "Rebels" journey, seemingly protecting and guiding her.
When it comes to intergalactic stalkers, they don't get much better than Morai, as the mystical owl has pledged its life protecting Ahsoka, potentially pointing toward the former Jedi's ascension as the next Daughter. "Ahsoka" only further fuels theories that the titular character is the new embodiment of the light side, with Morai seemingly set to continue playing a key role in Ahsoka's story.