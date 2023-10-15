Ocean's 14 - Will It Ever Happen?

Steven Soderbergh's beloved "Ocean's" franchise follows the exploits of master thief Danny Ocean (George Clooney) as he and his crew pull off a series of elaborate heists around the world — heists that grow more grandiose and absurd with each successive film.

"Ocean's Eleven" sees Danny and his fledgling crew of con men taking down three separate casinos throughout Las Vegas, earning themselves a massive payday and helping Danny win back his ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts). "Ocean's Twelve" follows the crew as they travel to Europe to steal a Fabergé egg, while "Ocean's Thirteen" brings the gang back to Las Vegas for a revenge-fueled diamond heist. Though "Ocean's Thirteen" sees Danny and his team riding off into the sunset after their big score, fans online have continually wondered whether or not these professional thieves could return for one final job.

Indeed, speculation about a possible "Ocean's Fourteen" has run rampant over the years, and to this day it's still unclear whether or not the film will ever happen. Here's everything we know about the development of "Ocean's Fourteen" and whether or not this long-awaited sequel will ever see the light of day.