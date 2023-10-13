Glove Wrap: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Product

From the outside, the idea behind Glove Wrap may seem like it has a particularly niche use case for the sport of baseball. Indeed, the product only came about due to the Batarse's love of baseball, and players of the sport have been the business' target demographic since the beginning. However, despite much of the advertising, branding, and social media presence for Glove Wrap featuring it as a product specifically geared toward baseball players, it can actually be used for a number of other gloves and sports.

According to the official Glove Wrap site, the product can be used effectively on baseball gloves, softball gloves, and even hockey goalie gloves. In each case, the use process of inserting a ball into the glove and then tightly wrapping it with the Glove Wrap is the same, so one could theoretically reuse the same singular Glove Wrap for multiple mitts across multiple activities.

With the versatility of Glove Wrap, it's clear that the business owners have their eyes set on catering to the greater realm of sports in addition to baseball. As for whether the team will develop additional accessories geared towards even more sports, that remains to be seen.