What You Need To Know About Bot-It From Shark Tank

Season 15 of "Shark Tank" is in full swing as new sets of budding entrepreneurs shoot their shot with the show's panel of celebrity investors with the hopes of receiving the resources needed to take their ventures to the next level. Amongst the businesses set to make their "Shark Tank" debut is Bot-It, which seeks to open new doors into the world of technology for everyday people.

The company, started by Maurice Bachelor, is a web service that allows users to automate any number of regular tasks and skills performed online. The use of automation technology and artificial intelligence is becoming more and more prevalent in today's interconnected society. However, such concepts may come off as intimidating and distant to regular people. Bot-It aims to make this easy and accessible for such users.

Customers sign up for a subscription service and then are able to create their own Bots without any coding or excessive technical knowledge. From there, you can bring that Bot to a number of websites and begin ordering it on what tasks to perform and how to do so. The service has proven useful for a variety of industries and tasks from restaurant reservations to small business workflows to automating tennis court reservations and more. "Shark Tank" fans will soon get to see if Bot-It can automate a deal on the show, but before that happens, let's see what the company has in store.