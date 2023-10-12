The Burial Review: This Courtroom Drama Showcases Jamie Foxx's Best

Jamie Foxx has been in a lot of questionable movies lately. While at his height, he starred in stylish big-screen awards contenders like "Ray" and "Django Unchained," recently he's been in a series of streaming movies that have been mostly subpar. "The Burial" at first appears to be more of the same, landing on Prime Video with little promotion after a week's worth of time in limited theaters. But there are a couple of exceptions to this one. First, Foxx plays a more down-to-earth character as the lawyer Willie E. Gary, rather than the vampire hunter of "Day Shift" or the superhero wannabe of "Project Power." Second, Foxx's co-star in this project is Tommy Lee Jones, the curmudgeonly but lovable grump who oozes prestige. "The Burial" is a definite crowd-pleaser with enough good performances and themes like racial and class tensions to keep things interesting, making for a movie that, on average, wins more than it loses.

The story starts with Foxx's Gary in front of a courtroom in 1995. He has a terrible client, and he lets the jury know it, but he also lets them know that his client had a green light when he was run down by one of the defense's trucks. He brings the house down, and Jeremiah O'Keefe (Jones), who happens to be sitting in the courtroom, joins in the clapping.

O'Keefe has a case of his own. He's going to sue the Loewen Group, a large funeral home company headed by Ray Loewen (Bill Camp), who agreed to buy three of O'Keefe's eight funeral homes but hasn't come through on the deal. That's because he knows that O'Keefe's in financial trouble and that if he just waits long enough, he can buy those funeral homes at rock-bottom prices. But the trial between O'Keefe and the Loewen Group is being held in a largely Black county in Mississippi and O'Keefe's lawyer, Mike Allred (Alan Ruck), is white and a bit of a racist. So O'Keefe stops by Gary's office to see if he might be interested in taking on his case. Gary promptly refuses — one, because it's a contract law case and he does personal injury, and two, because O'Keefe's white. But O'Keefe's young associate, Hal (Mamoudou Athie), a lawyer who also happens to be Black, makes the case for him, and suddenly O'Keefe's got himself a deal.