Jerry Seinfeld Amps Up Seinfeld Reunion Rumors With Larry David
Something is brewing around the possible return of the classic sitcom about nothing, according to "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld.
The comedy star and co-creator of "Seinfeld" — which ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998 — is teasing that something "Seinfeld"-related is in the works, NBC 10 reported. Seinfeld was doing his stand-up comedy act in Boston's Wang Theatre on October 7 when someone from the audience shouted out a question about whether he liked the ending of his "Seinfeld" series. The moment was captured on the Instagram account of @curbclips.
"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can't really tell it because it's a secret," Seinfeld said in a video clip. "Here's what I can tell you, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet, and just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."
Larry, of course, is Larry David, who co-created "Seinfeld" and went on to star and create his own classic comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" In 2000. Fans were treated to somewhat of a "Seinfeld" reunion during the 10th episode of Season 7 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards, all played themselves as David staged an episode of the "Seinfeld" series. In addition to the principal actors, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode also recreated the show's iconic restaurant set and Jerry's apartment set.
Seinfeld appears to have a number of options to reunite the sitcom's cast
The final episode of "Seinfeld" in 1998 was lambasted by critics and fans and is deemed among "the worst" in Looper's list of The Best and Worst Series Finales in TV History. A newly-produced episode featuring the sitcom's characters — Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards) — would go a long way to rectify the disappointing series ending. Still, Seinfeld's Boston stand-up tease could mean a number of different things.
Apart from a new "Seinfeld" episode, another option would be to do a reunion of the cast members, a la Max's much-ballyhooed "Friends" reunion special," which debuted in May 2021. Officially titled "Friends: The Reunion," the 1 hour, 44-minute special included the series' six leads, the show's principal creatives, and several former supporting actors and guest stars.
If Seinfeld is alluding to something other than a new "Seinfeld" episode or reunion special, one other option would be that the sitcom's cast has stealthily gathered once again for an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12. The prospects of the "Seinfeld" cast repeating their Season 7 appearances seems unlikely, though, since they've already been down that road. If not a "Curb" reunion, perhaps a Super Bowl spot featuring the "Seinfeld" cast staged around the series finale is in the offing?
So, appropriately, Seinfeld has really given fans nothing to go on for another "Seinfeld" reunion.