Jerry Seinfeld Amps Up Seinfeld Reunion Rumors With Larry David

Something is brewing around the possible return of the classic sitcom about nothing, according to "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld.

The comedy star and co-creator of "Seinfeld" — which ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1989 to 1998 — is teasing that something "Seinfeld"-related is in the works, NBC 10 reported. Seinfeld was doing his stand-up comedy act in Boston's Wang Theatre on October 7 when someone from the audience shouted out a question about whether he liked the ending of his "Seinfeld" series. The moment was captured on the Instagram account of @curbclips.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can't really tell it because it's a secret," Seinfeld said in a video clip. "Here's what I can tell you, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet, and just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

Larry, of course, is Larry David, who co-created "Seinfeld" and went on to star and create his own classic comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" In 2000. Fans were treated to somewhat of a "Seinfeld" reunion during the 10th episode of Season 7 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," where Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards, all played themselves as David staged an episode of the "Seinfeld" series. In addition to the principal actors, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode also recreated the show's iconic restaurant set and Jerry's apartment set.