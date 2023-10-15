Hulk's Son Almost Had A MUCH Better Look In His Live-Action Marvel Debut

When Hulk's son Skaar was introduced in the "She-Hulk" Season 1 finale, the character barely resembled his comic book counterpart. However, according to concept art from artist Constantine Sekeris, the new hero nearly had an entirely different look that wasn't used in live-action.

In the "She-Hulk" episode "Whose Show is This?" written by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) are at a cookout with the rookie superhero's family following the Jade Giantess' encounter with K.E.V.I.N., the satirical advanced artificial intelligence who authors the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a surprise cameo, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arrives at the get-together, introducing everyone to his son, Skaar (Will Deusner). He looks like a Hulk but has tattoos and a haircut that's buzzed in the front and grown out in the back, basically looking like a buff but awkward teenager. For audiences familiar with Skaar's frightening appearance in the comics, the live-action version of the character's different look was rather shocking. But Skaar's design could have been much more comic-accurate, with concept art showing what might have been compared to what was seen in the MCU.

Looking at the artwork, it's hard to argue that what viewers got wasn't the best look for Skaar, as the design is much more fitting for Hulk's son.