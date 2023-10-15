Hulk's Son Almost Had A MUCH Better Look In His Live-Action Marvel Debut
When Hulk's son Skaar was introduced in the "She-Hulk" Season 1 finale, the character barely resembled his comic book counterpart. However, according to concept art from artist Constantine Sekeris, the new hero nearly had an entirely different look that wasn't used in live-action.
In the "She-Hulk" episode "Whose Show is This?" written by Jessica Gao and directed by Kat Coiro, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) are at a cookout with the rookie superhero's family following the Jade Giantess' encounter with K.E.V.I.N., the satirical advanced artificial intelligence who authors the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a surprise cameo, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) arrives at the get-together, introducing everyone to his son, Skaar (Will Deusner). He looks like a Hulk but has tattoos and a haircut that's buzzed in the front and grown out in the back, basically looking like a buff but awkward teenager. For audiences familiar with Skaar's frightening appearance in the comics, the live-action version of the character's different look was rather shocking. But Skaar's design could have been much more comic-accurate, with concept art showing what might have been compared to what was seen in the MCU.
Looking at the artwork, it's hard to argue that what viewers got wasn't the best look for Skaar, as the design is much more fitting for Hulk's son.
Skaar's concept art was a winning look
On his Instagram page, concept artist and creature designer Constantine Sekeris, whose work includes "House of Dragons," "Avatar 2: The Way of Water," and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," shared his concept for Hulk's son, Skaar. The design is wildly different from the one that appeared on "She-Hulk" and closely resembles his comic book appearance first seen in "What If? Planet Hulk #1" (created by Grek Pak and John Romita Jr.) before the character was brought to main Marvel Comics continuity in "World War Hulk" #5.
As in the comics, Sekeris' concept art features a version of Skaar with long black hair with green highlights and a physique closely resembling his father's gigantic size. Skaar is wearing a loincloth with armor details on his leg and hands, has a jagged sword attached to his back, and has tattoos on the right side of his body. While his concept art wasn't used in "She-Hulk," Sekeris gives the show's design team a shout-out while highlighting his experience working with director Kat Coiro and costume designer Ann Foley, expressing gratitude for work on the project even if his idea for the Hulk's progeny wasn't ultimately used.
Why Skaar's live-action design showcases his missed potential
When Skaar made the jump from the pages of Marvel Comics to live-action in "She-Hulk," comic fans couldn't help but notice how different he looked. They called out the character's "horrible" but "probably intentionally so" design, with criticism explicitly calling out the son of Hulk's hairline. However, it was pointed out that Skaar's haircut could be inspired by the way the people of Sakaar approach their hair in the comics. And, let's not forget, there's plenty of time for Skaar's appearance to change as he acclimates himself to Earth and continues to grow up.
While Skaar's unique live-action look differed significantly from both his comic book counterpart and Constantine Sekeris' concept art, it seems like an intentional move on Marvel's part. Skaar's design may have been created to make him seem less dangerous. It could change as he is built up in future appearances and, potentially, evolves into his comic book self, becoming stronger and more dangerous. With rumors of a "World War Hulk" movie coming to the MCU, Skaar may yet come to resemble the concept art fans have fallen in love with. But audiences will likely have to be patient, as the hero isn't pegged to appear in any future projects to this date.