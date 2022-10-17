That Shocking K.E.V.I.N. Cameo In The She-Hulk Finale Blew Tatiana Maslany Away
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" recently wrapped up its 1st season on Disney+, and the series featuring Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty of humor, cameos, and background on a lot of what's currently going on within current MCU continuity. Right away during the series' first episode, we got a lot of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) time, as a car accident resulted in Jen getting her powers, with Bruce's blood getting into her system.
Throughout most of the episodes, we see Jen struggle less with mastering her newfound abilities, and more with balancing how her former life as an attorney is influenced by She-Hulk now being part of who she is. She's notably brought on at GLK&H as the lead lawyer for their Superhuman Law Division, specifically representing Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination — the man who tried to kill Bruce during the events of "The Incredible Hulk."
Fans get an in-depth look at Jen's personal life, and a lot of it goes awry, including her dating life, where she can't seem to find someone who can appreciate the fact that Jen and She-Hulk are one and the same. That is at least, until she crosses paths with Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) during the penultimate episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." This is a particularly massive cameo for fans, and it even carried over into the show's finale, "Whose Show Is This?" which featured one more shocking cameo that Maslany wasn't ready for.
Tatiana Maslany did not expect to see K.E.V.I.N. in the She-Hulk finale
The finale of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" featured a nearly entire episode-long fourth wall break. Right as things were starting to get intense with Jen discovering a She-Hulk hate group and having Bruce return from space, she turned to the screen and asked viewers if this was really how the show was ending. She then broke through her own Disney+ icon and went on the Marvel Studios lot to talk to the writers. She even ran into the artificial intelligence bot K.E.V.I.N., who supposedly runs everything in the MCU. Of course, this is a reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
During a recent conversation Tatiana Maslany had with Comic Book about the finale, she explained that she was just as surprised to watch K.E.V.I.N. appear as fans likely were. "I didn't expect it at all. When she busts out of the Disney+ platform, I was blown away," she explained. "And then this conversation with K.E.V.I.N., where she's able to like reclaim her story, and recenter herself as like the lead in her own life, and sort of keep it really simple and contained."
Interestingly enough, Jessica Gao, the "She-Hulk" head writer, even told ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast that she originally planned for K.E.V.I.N. to be a tuxedo-wearing, martini-drinking heartthrob in a similar vein to someone like George Clooney.
It is unclear where and when Maslany's She-Hulk might appear next in the MCU.