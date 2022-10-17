That Shocking K.E.V.I.N. Cameo In The She-Hulk Finale Blew Tatiana Maslany Away

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" recently wrapped up its 1st season on Disney+, and the series featuring Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty of humor, cameos, and background on a lot of what's currently going on within current MCU continuity. Right away during the series' first episode, we got a lot of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) time, as a car accident resulted in Jen getting her powers, with Bruce's blood getting into her system.

Throughout most of the episodes, we see Jen struggle less with mastering her newfound abilities, and more with balancing how her former life as an attorney is influenced by She-Hulk now being part of who she is. She's notably brought on at GLK&H as the lead lawyer for their Superhuman Law Division, specifically representing Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination — the man who tried to kill Bruce during the events of "The Incredible Hulk."

Fans get an in-depth look at Jen's personal life, and a lot of it goes awry, including her dating life, where she can't seem to find someone who can appreciate the fact that Jen and She-Hulk are one and the same. That is at least, until she crosses paths with Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) during the penultimate episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." This is a particularly massive cameo for fans, and it even carried over into the show's finale, "Whose Show Is This?" which featured one more shocking cameo that Maslany wasn't ready for.