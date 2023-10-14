Fall Of The House Of Usher: Who Plays Annabel Lee & Why Is Her Name Important?

Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 8 of "The Fall of the House of Usher"

It seems as though no one can do horror mash-ups in quite the way that Mike Flanagan can. Having previously taken on stories from horror writers like Henry James, Shirley Jackson, Stephen King, and Christopher Pike, the acclaimed writer-director can now add Edgar Allan Poe to his oeuvre with "The Fall of the House of Usher."

The Netflix series draws very liberally from the works of arguably the most famed horror scribe of all time, and, as such, nearly every character is named in reference to a Poe story or poem. One that even casual fans of the macabre writer will be likely to catch is that of Annabel Lee in "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Appearing almost exclusively in the flashback story of "The Fall of the House of Usher," Annabel Lee Usher (Katie Parker) is married to a young Roderick Usher (Zach Gilford) and rallies to support Auguste Dupin (Malcolm Goodwin) as Roderick and his sister Madeline (Willa Fitzgerald) inevitably betray the investigator. However, if the actor herself looks familiar to you, it might be because you recognize her from other Flanagan projects.