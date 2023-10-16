Zoe Saldana Has A Controversial Marvel Spin-Off Idea

Gamora's story reached a fitting endpoint in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3", but actor Zoe Saldana's "controversial" idea for a potential spinoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise would continue her story alongside her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan).

In the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and "Avengers" movies, few characters experience as much personal growth and change as Saldana's hero. In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1," Gamora, the adopted daughter of the supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin), went from a lone soldier and deadly assassin to finding a family alongside Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians. In subsequent films, she becomes an integral part of the cosmic team while falling in love with Star-Lord. However, in "Avengers: Infinity War," Thanos murders Gamora as a sacrifice to acquire the Soul Stone. Despite the character's death, Saldana returns in "Avengers: Endgame," where a multiversal variant of the hero from the past helped Earth's Mightiest Heroes take down her father. In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the displaced version of Gamora joins the Ravagers before helping the Guardians of the Galaxy defeat the High Evolutionary. The film ends with a heartbreaking final scene between Gamora and Quill, where the latter finally realizes and accepts that she isn't the same person he once knew. Gamora is last seen enjoying life, having rejoined the Ravagers.

While both versions of Gamora received fitting endpoints in the MCU, Saldana won't rule out a future return, revealing she'd love to see the character team up with her sister, Nebula, in a future project.