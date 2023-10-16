Zoe Saldana Has A Controversial Marvel Spin-Off Idea
Gamora's story reached a fitting endpoint in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3", but actor Zoe Saldana's "controversial" idea for a potential spinoff to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise would continue her story alongside her sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan).
In the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy and "Avengers" movies, few characters experience as much personal growth and change as Saldana's hero. In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1," Gamora, the adopted daughter of the supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin), went from a lone soldier and deadly assassin to finding a family alongside Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians. In subsequent films, she becomes an integral part of the cosmic team while falling in love with Star-Lord. However, in "Avengers: Infinity War," Thanos murders Gamora as a sacrifice to acquire the Soul Stone. Despite the character's death, Saldana returns in "Avengers: Endgame," where a multiversal variant of the hero from the past helped Earth's Mightiest Heroes take down her father. In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," the displaced version of Gamora joins the Ravagers before helping the Guardians of the Galaxy defeat the High Evolutionary. The film ends with a heartbreaking final scene between Gamora and Quill, where the latter finally realizes and accepts that she isn't the same person he once knew. Gamora is last seen enjoying life, having rejoined the Ravagers.
While both versions of Gamora received fitting endpoints in the MCU, Saldana won't rule out a future return, revealing she'd love to see the character team up with her sister, Nebula, in a future project.
Saldana would love to see a Nebula--Gamora film
In "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on Disney+, audiences are taken behind the scenes of the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise's final installment. In the documentary, Zoe Saldana revealed she'd still like to see a spinoff based on the sisterhood between Gamora and Nebula, sharing her idea that the film could show off their relatable struggles as siblings while diving deeper into their relationship.
"I would have loved to have just seen a spinoff based on that sisterhood. It's so complex. It's so controversial," Saldana said, though she didn't elaborate on what exactly would be controversial about it. "It's also so relatable in a sense that, not me by personal experience, but knowing that there are siblings out there that have had troubled lives at home and managed to survive because of their kinship, because of their brotherhood or their sisterhood."
Nebula actor Karen Gillan expressed her own admiration for Saldana in the behind-the-scenes documentary, saying that she and Saldana bonded while playing the characters. Gillian added that she felt protective over Nebula and Gamora's relationship as sisters, saying how it was portrayed in live-action was very important to both of them. If Marvel wants to explore the complex dynamic between the daughters of Thanos, Saldana and Gillan are ready to explore their sisterhood further.
What do Gamora and Nebula's MCU future hold?
Zoe Saldana previously said that while the Guardians will likely have a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as seen in post-credit scenes teasing Star-Lord's return and introducing the new team, she's done with portraying Gamora. However, according to her comments in the documentary, a Gamora-Nebula-starring film could potentially lure her back. Karen Gillan said her working relationship created a special relationship between the two movie stars, and Saldana doesn't appear ready to fully close the door on a team-up between sisters if the opportunity presents itself.
A Gamora-Nebula movie doesn't appear to be a significant priority for Marvel Studios, so the potential film could marinate while Saldana takes on other non-Marvel projects. But even if it's not even considered for a few years, the option apparently still exists to bring Gamora and Nebula back together if the pitch is right. With Nebula joining the new Guardians team and Gamora building a life with her new family of Ravagers, their paths could easily cross again in the future. But while it would be fun to see Gamora and Nebula's dynamic and relationship further showcased in the MCU, for now, that doesn't seem to be in the cards.