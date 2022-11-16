Zoe Saldaña Won't Rule Out Coming Back To Gamora After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

One of the biggest surprises to come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was "Guardians of the Galaxy." Director James Gunn took the less-than-popular comic book team and turned every character into a household name. Of course, with the help of Hollywood A-listers Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and more.

Since the MCU "Guardians of the Galaxy" story began in 2014, the team has been on a journey across time and space. Both "Guardians" films focused on the characters' adventure throughout the galaxy. It wasn't until "Avengers: Infinity War" that the team crossed over with other MCU heroes, joining the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. Marvel fans have not seen any of the Guardians since "Avengers: Endgame," but that changes soon when "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" hits Disney+ on November 25.

However, most fans are looking forward to the finale of the team's trilogy, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Marvel Studios has yet to publicly reveal any information regarding the upcoming threequel, but the studio did show the new logo to audiences at San Diego Comic-Con. We know that the original cast is returning alongside newcomers Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Adam Warlock, Cosmo, and the High Evolutionary, respectively.

At Comic-Con, Gunn confirmed that "Guardians Vol. 3" is the final installment of his trilogy. However, Saldaña recently revealed she's open to returning as Gamora in future MCU projects.