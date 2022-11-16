Zoe Saldaña Won't Rule Out Coming Back To Gamora After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
One of the biggest surprises to come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe was "Guardians of the Galaxy." Director James Gunn took the less-than-popular comic book team and turned every character into a household name. Of course, with the help of Hollywood A-listers Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and more.
Since the MCU "Guardians of the Galaxy" story began in 2014, the team has been on a journey across time and space. Both "Guardians" films focused on the characters' adventure throughout the galaxy. It wasn't until "Avengers: Infinity War" that the team crossed over with other MCU heroes, joining the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. Marvel fans have not seen any of the Guardians since "Avengers: Endgame," but that changes soon when "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" hits Disney+ on November 25.
However, most fans are looking forward to the finale of the team's trilogy, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Marvel Studios has yet to publicly reveal any information regarding the upcoming threequel, but the studio did show the new logo to audiences at San Diego Comic-Con. We know that the original cast is returning alongside newcomers Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Adam Warlock, Cosmo, and the High Evolutionary, respectively.
At Comic-Con, Gunn confirmed that "Guardians Vol. 3" is the final installment of his trilogy. However, Saldaña recently revealed she's open to returning as Gamora in future MCU projects.
Saldaña knows how special Marvel movies are to audiences
Gamora's return in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is one of the most-anticipated storylines set to feature in the upcoming movie. Following the character's death in "Avengers: Infinity War," time travel shenanigans brought her back to life (kind of) in "Avengers: Endgame," although as a past version that doesn't know the rest of the Guardians team.
Zoe Saldaña recently sat down with Variety, discussing everything from her Netflix series "From Scratch" to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." When asked if "Vol. 3" will be her final Marvel movie, Saldaña said it's never as simple as saying no. If it were to be her last outing as Gamora, she wouldn't miss the green makeup or the early morning call times, the actor joked.
However, Saldaña understands what the Marvel Cinematic Universe means to audience members, and that keeps her coming back to Gamora. "Every time that you know that 8-year-old or that dad and mom or those generational fans that remind me that what I did was special to them, it makes me not be cynical about Marvel," she told Variety. "It makes me understand that younger audiences should stop being overlooked. They have feelings too and if something impacts them, just because we consider it stupid or immature or cheeky, doesn't mean it's not special."
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" releases in theaters on May 5, 2023.