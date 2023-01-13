Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut Taught Her How To Read When People Were Lying About The Budget

For actors who have spent their whole career portraying characters in front of the camera, stepping behind it must be one of the most eye-opening transitions there could be in the industry. For Anna Kendrick, who is making her directorial debut in 2023 (via EW), she's getting to experience this enlightening change, firsthand.

Kendrick takes on the gig of director for the upcoming film, "The Dating Game," which follows the real-life story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who, in the 1970s, was a contestant on the then-popular matchup show with the same title. The basic premise of the romance reality series was that three people come on the show, hoping to be chosen by the contestant to go out on a date together. And when Bradshaw chose her pick, Rodney Alcala, he turned out to be an actual serial killer.

With this true story falling into the "stranger than fiction" category, Kendrick chose this upcoming movie to be the one she first directs in her expanding career. And just recently, when explaining the details of what she's been learning about standing on the other side of the camera, she revealed that the ins and outs of the gig are far from the glamorous role she's been familiar with. One of these very important factors that Kendrick has no choice but to deal with, is understanding how the movie's budget actually works.