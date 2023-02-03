Anna Kendrick Thought Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Would Be A 'Tough Buy' For Audiences

During a recent interview, Vanity Fair sat Anna Kendrick down and made her rewatch some of her own iconic performances, including her work in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." When she rewatched a scene from Edgar Wright's comic book movie, Kendrick revealed that she initially wasn't sure if the film would register with audiences, but she signed on to work with the director regardless.

"I'll be honest, when I read this script I was like, 'I totally don't get this, but I love 'Shaun of the Dead,' I love 'Hot Fuzz,' and I just wanted to work with Edgar Wright,'" Kendrick admitted. "But I do remember this on paper being like, 'I don't know how this is going to work, but I'm just going to trust that he sees it,' which he did. It's so awesome."

During the interview, she watched the movie's first fight scene, when Scott takes on Michael (Satya Bhabha), one of Ramona's evil exes. The battle of the bands quickly turns into hand-to-hand combat between Scott and Michael, with Ramona and Stacey (Kendrick) watching from above. To make things even stranger, Michael randomly bursts out in song, and that's when Kendrick began to have some questions. She said, "I remember sort of being the only one to be like, 'I think that this might be a tough buy for the audience.'"

Kendrick couldn't keep her thoughts on the weird scene to herself, and Wright recorded her natural reactions, using some of them in the movie for Stacey's genuine response to what is happening in front of her.