Redditors Pick The Scariest Lord Of The Rings Character & It's Not Who You Think

When Bilbo Baggins goes on his adventure in "The Hobbit," as far as the hobbits of the Shire are concerned, he has simply disappeared and is inevitably presumed dead. While this might sound like something that could occur almost anywhere after a person has vanished for a long period of time, the presumption upon Bilbo's life in "The Hobbit" has a more sinister motivation. In fact, the greedy Lobelia Sackville-Baggins hopes Bilbo will never return so that she can seize his home, Bag End, for herself. Not only has she already stolen some items from the home by the time the wily hobbit returns, but she is actually in the process of selling off many of his possessions.

It was likely this nasty scheming and avarice that Redditors had in mind when they crowned her the scariest person in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." Though the replies suggested that the choice was definitely a bit tongue-in-cheek, it might be Lobelia's similarity to real-life people who squabble over the wills of their loved ones that makes her such a frightful creature.

However, as is often the case in Middle-earth, even the worst people are capable of doing some good in the end. During the Scouring of the Shire, Lobelia fights back bitterly against Saruman and is hailed by her fellow hobbits as a hero. Unfortunately, this part of "The Lord of the Rings" didn't make it to the screen, and as such, there's no redemption arc for Lobelia for viewers of Peter Jackson's trilogy.