Lord Of The Rings: Who Plays Smeagol & What Does He Look Like In Real Life?

Peter Jackson's "The Return of the King" is loaded with epic action, tragic moments, and an endless string of character conclusions. While most of "The Return of the King" is spent depicting the climactic ending to the "Lord of the Rings" story, the first few minutes of the film actually jumps way back in time (about 500 years or so). It shows how the One Ring was found after it was lost in the waters of the Great River millennia before Frodo and company set out on their quest.

The scene depicts the halfling Sméagol just before he stumbles on the corrupted jewelry while he and his friend Déagol are fishing. Déagol is pulled into the water by a giant fish, finds the Ring, and ultimately is killed by his friend in a fight over who will possess the evil trinket. In that opening sequence, the actor who plays Sméagol is none other than Andy Serkis. The British actor is the immensely talented individual who voices and plays Gollum throughout Jackson's movies (including "The Hobbit" trilogy). However, in this brief moment, we get a glimpse of the actor himself.

Serkis is already on the shorter side, coming in at a compact 5 feet, 8 inches, which makes it easier to show him as a down-to-earth Hobbit forefather. He has a thin, wiry body and an expressive face. While most of his time in Middle-earth was spent wearing motion-capture technology, the brief backstory of Sméagol gives us a glimpse of the man behind the CGI.