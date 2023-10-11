Pink's Biggest Professional Regret Involves ... SpongeBob?

Many know Pink for her bombastic stage presence, distinct voice, and line of best-selling records. But for plenty of kids growing up in the 2000s, their introduction to the famed pop singer came from a much-hyped up episode of "Spongebob Squarepants" that included her as a guest star. However, appearing in the beloved animated series was anything but nostalgic for the artist herself.

"Spongebob's Truth of Square" was released in 2009 as an hour long special meant to commemorate the 10th year of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon. In it, Spongebob and the gang regale key memories with one another while attempting to escape the Krusty Krab's ventilation system in order to celebrate an anniversary event. There are also live-action scenes following Patchy the Pirate's (Tom Kenny) attempts to host a celebrity TV extravaganza while waiting for Spongebob to make an appearance. Pink is amongst the host of well-known names that includes Ricky Gervais, Robin Williams, LeBron James, Will Ferrell, and many more.

Pink's time to shine in the special comes when she performs the song "We've Got Scurvy," which sees her and a small band of pirates sing a jaunty tune about how the spots on their backs and their lack of teeth originate from a lack of Vitamin C. When talking about her worst singles with Los Angeles Times, Pink recalled the nautical number, saying, "Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. 'We've Got Scurvy?' I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake." As pessimistic of an outlook as this might be for a harmless kid's show, it's likely that other fans wouldn't disagree with the sentiment.