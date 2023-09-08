The Wheel Of Time S2 Directors Hamri & Napper Think A Female-Powered World Was Overdue - Exclusive Interview

Were either of you involved in Season 1, or are you both new to the show for Season 2?

Thomas Napper: New.

Sanaa Hamri: New.

How does it feel to come on board, and what made you want to get involved?

Hamri: Watching Season 1 and seeing the world of Jordan and the themes really drew me to the show. I found the characters fascinating in Season 1. I loved the diversity of the show. I especially loved seeing women in power, having the One Power and having their Warders. I was like, "That would be fun to have in real life." I was definitely happy to join Season 2 as the producer-slash-director and [jump] off of Season 1 and go further into the world.

Napper: I would echo that. Looking at the cast on paper, even without seeing Series 1, I was excited by the mix of people involved in the project — male, female — and diversity. [There's an] incredibly strong sense of international cast, Priyanka [Bose] from India, amazing actors from all over the world, actually. It's important to make work that extols that and supports that, and echoing Sanaa again, the political climate — the idea that we are seeing a world where women are in power, have all of the major roles within the power structure of the White Tower, and all of the significant characters are female — is long overdue. It felt thrilling to start to engage with that, to read the books very quickly to try and get on theme and try to soak up as much of the world as possible, because it's a huge universe and has a huge fanbase to go with it. [It's] exciting to be involved with it, genuinely.

I didn't realize there were so many books in the series!

Hamri: Yes — 14.