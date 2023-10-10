Controversial Character Designs Fans Seriously Hated

Fantastic character designs go a long way. They can make great characters like Darth Vader and Maleficent look even cooler or bolster up those who perhaps could have otherwise used a little more time in the oven of creativity. Either way, a good look for a character can make all the difference in how they're received by their audience.

That said, they can't all be winners. For every design that hit a home run with franchise fans, there's at least one that didn't hit the mark. That isn't to say those designs are bad, per se — they just didn't make their intended impact with the fandom — except, of course, in the rare case they were bad on purpose. So, without further ado, here's a look at a few designs that made fans wish their creators could go back to the drawing board. In some cases, as you'll soon discover, that's exactly what some of those designers did.