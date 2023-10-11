What Is Wonka Rated & Is The Movie Appropriate For Kids To Watch?

This year's holiday movie season will see Timothée Chalamet step into the scrumdiddlyumptious realm of the world's most famous candymaker in "Wonka." Since this is another cinematic version of the Willy Wonka character who originated in the classic 1964 Roald Dahl children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," families are likely curious about what awaits them in this adventure. Thankfully, the film's MPA rating shouldn't give kids a stomach ache.

"Wonka" is a prequel story chronicling Willy Wonka's rise to fame from a small-time candy store owner to the celebrated candyman who changes the world with his legendary chocolate factory. The musical fantasy has been stamped with a PG rating which, according to the Motion Picture Association, is due to "some violence, mild language and thematic elements."

From the description and the "Wonka" trailer, the film doesn't appear to present anything obscene, and any cautionary elements are likely nothing to be overly concerned about for families. Nevertheless, as a Willy Wonka story, there are bound to be a few elements sprinkled in to give the movie some bite. But how will it compare to previous — and more straightforward — adaptations of the Dahl book?