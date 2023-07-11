Timothée Chalamet Crushes Candy-Coated Dreams In Wonka's First Trailer

Using Roald Dahl's beloved book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as a guide, director Mel Stuart gave moviegoers something special in 1971. Titled "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," the film takes viewers on a journey of pure imagination throughout the titular location. The eccentric Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) leads the way, showing off his historically sheltered candy manufacturing plant to a handful of lucky children and their guardians. However, Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) proves to be the only one worthy of winning the ultimate prize at the tour's end.

With its surreal imagery, catchy songs, and charming story, "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" has become the stuff of cinematic legend. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped Hollywood from attempting to extract more money from the nostalgia it presents. For instance, in 2005, director Tim Burton led another adaptation of Dahl's book, directly titled "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." This time around, Johnny Depp took on the role of Willy Wonka in what stands as a grungy and bleak movie that surprisingly comes much closer to the source material than its predecessor.

Almost two decades after "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" premiered, a new Willy Wonka-centric movie is on the way: "Wonka." At long last, its first trailer has arrived.