The Best Cameo In The Big Bang Theory Season 7

"The Big Bang Theory" has featured an abundance of notable guest stars and cameos ranging from esteemed scientists to beloved actors. In Season 7, Episode 14, "The Convention Conundrum," the cast was treated to two stars who likely dazzled any fan.

After Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his friends are unable to get tickets to San Diego Comic-Con, the genius attempts to create his own comic convention. He calls and is unsurprisingly rejected by each celebrity guest he asks to make an appearance until he introduces himself to the one and only James Earl Jones at the latter's favorite sushi restaurant. At first, it seems as if the successful actor may not want to be bothered, but the two bond over their love of "Star Wars" and set out on an extraordinary adventure.

It would've been funny enough had Sheldon simply had dinner with Jones and then gone back to his plans to recruit other talents for his exclusive convention. However, in line with the physicist's zany personality, the episode instead sees the overeager fanboy spend the entire evening with the pop culture icon. Ultimately, he has a far better time than if he had gone to Comic-Con and even meets another "Star Wars" cast member while playing a hilarious prank.