Every Star Wars Main Character's Sidekick, Ranked

Star Wars devotees don't agree on much, but if you ask any one of them if the franchise has an astoundingly high number of fan-favorite characters, you'd be hard-pressed to find any who disagree. Ever since "A New Hope" hit theaters in 1977, George Lucas has capitalized on the success of his film by selling toys related to nearly every vehicle, base, or character who appeared on the screen.

If they appear anywhere in a Star Wars property, a character has a name, a backstory, and some sort of action figure. The franchise is all about characters, so this makes sense, and some of the best people in the galaxy far, far away are sidekicks. A great leading character needs a fantastic sidekick — even if that sidekick could be a leading character in their own right.

Everyone from Han Solo and Padmé Amidala to Boba Fett and Din Djarin has had exceptional sidekicks over the years. Everyone here, droid or otherwise, is a fantastic sidekick that anyone would want by their side, whether they're navigating the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs or shooting womp rats back home. Each sidekick stands on their own merit and is ranked accordingly.