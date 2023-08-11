This Loki Theory Has Fans Looking Twice At Ke Huy Quan In The Season 2 Trailer

"Loki" Season 1 ended with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), effectively destroying the MCU's Sacred Timeline, unleashing the Kangs on the multiverse, and restarting the multiversal war He Who Remains worked to avoid. Season 2 will pick up with everyone's favorite God of Mischief as he fights back against Kang, and a fan theory suggests Ke Huy Quan's new TVA agent could foreshadow what's to come.

The theory, posted on r/FanTheories by u/TheMediocreCritic, suggests Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will create a new Sacred Timeline and his own TVA to combat Kang. In the Season 2 trailer, we see Quan's character sporting an ouroboros, a snake biting its tail, on his TVA uniform. An ouroboros symbolizes an infinite loop, similar to the cycle the MCU seems stuck in. In "Loki" Season 1, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) recalled an ancient multiversal war, which He Who Remains ended by creating the Sacred Timeline. With the cosmic figure now dead, a new multiversal war is on the way, effectively trapping the MCU in an infinite loop.

U/TheMediocreCritic believes the ouroboros symbol may foreshadow Loki creating his own TVA, primed for protecting the multiverse instead of controlling it like He Who Remains. The theory suggests Loki will adopt a similar symbol, the ouroboros Jörmungandr, for his new agency, mimicking the story from Norse mythology and battling Kang until the Avengers join the fight.