This Loki Theory Has Fans Looking Twice At Ke Huy Quan In The Season 2 Trailer
"Loki" Season 1 ended with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), effectively destroying the MCU's Sacred Timeline, unleashing the Kangs on the multiverse, and restarting the multiversal war He Who Remains worked to avoid. Season 2 will pick up with everyone's favorite God of Mischief as he fights back against Kang, and a fan theory suggests Ke Huy Quan's new TVA agent could foreshadow what's to come.
The theory, posted on r/FanTheories by u/TheMediocreCritic, suggests Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will create a new Sacred Timeline and his own TVA to combat Kang. In the Season 2 trailer, we see Quan's character sporting an ouroboros, a snake biting its tail, on his TVA uniform. An ouroboros symbolizes an infinite loop, similar to the cycle the MCU seems stuck in. In "Loki" Season 1, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) recalled an ancient multiversal war, which He Who Remains ended by creating the Sacred Timeline. With the cosmic figure now dead, a new multiversal war is on the way, effectively trapping the MCU in an infinite loop.
U/TheMediocreCritic believes the ouroboros symbol may foreshadow Loki creating his own TVA, primed for protecting the multiverse instead of controlling it like He Who Remains. The theory suggests Loki will adopt a similar symbol, the ouroboros Jörmungandr, for his new agency, mimicking the story from Norse mythology and battling Kang until the Avengers join the fight.
Jörmungandr is the child of Loki
The "Loki" Season 2 fan theory primarily revolves around Norse mythology and Loki's relationship to Jörmungandr. In this legend, the God of Mischief had three children with the giantess Angrboða: the great wolf Fenrir, the goddess Hel, and Jörmungandr, the World Serpent. After Odin cast his monstrous grandchildren out of Asgard, Jörmungandr encircled Earth, holding its own tail in its mouth and creating the infinite loop of an ouroboros.
As if it weren't obvious, Marvel Comics, and effectively the Marvel Cinematic Universe, look to Norse mythology as inspiration for Loki, Thor, Odin, and the rest of the Asgardian characters. Their stories aren't a 1:1 adaptation of the Norse legends, but they loosely follow similar plot points. With that in mind, the "Loki" Season 2 fan theory doesn't seem all that unbelievable, as the new Sacred Timeline and TVA that Loki would create could symbolize his "child," adopting Jörmungandr as its symbol.
Further fueling the theory, The MCU has technically already featured two of Loki's three children, with "Thor: Ragnarok" including Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Fenrir, whose Marvel Comics counterparts took inspiration from Norse mythology. Jörmungandr also has a comic book counterpart in Jormungand, but "Loki" Season 2 could put an interesting spin on the adaptation, with Loki naming his new timeline after his Norse child. The only wrench in this fan theory is that Marvel has already confirmed Ke Huy Quan's character's name is Ouroboros, meaning the symbol on his uniform could simply reference that, like a name tag. However, as the theory suggests, it could lead to something more significant.