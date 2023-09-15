The Creator's Final Trailer Promises A Complex & Heartbreaking A.I. Epic

It's been a while since Gareth Edwards last directed a movie, but considering that his last film was "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," sci-fi fans have no doubt perked up their ears when they found out that he's been at it once again. Edwards' "The Creator" is the first movie he both directs and writes since his 2010 big-screen debut, "Monsters." Apart from that, however, "The Creator" remains a delightful mystery. It's known to be a big sci-fi movie with "BlacKkKlansman" and "Tenet" star John David Washington as a lead, and its first teaser trailer offered a glimpse of Edwards' gorgeous, terrifying AI dystopia.

Fortunately, fans who have been biting their proverbial nails to learn more about the project have just been offered a new helping of "The Creator." With the movie's premiere date looming in September, a new trailer has now been released — and while it still doesn't give away too much of the plot, it definitely does a good job of teasing a truly unique and captivating sci-fi universe.