The Creator's Final Trailer Promises A Complex & Heartbreaking A.I. Epic
It's been a while since Gareth Edwards last directed a movie, but considering that his last film was "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," sci-fi fans have no doubt perked up their ears when they found out that he's been at it once again. Edwards' "The Creator" is the first movie he both directs and writes since his 2010 big-screen debut, "Monsters." Apart from that, however, "The Creator" remains a delightful mystery. It's known to be a big sci-fi movie with "BlacKkKlansman" and "Tenet" star John David Washington as a lead, and its first teaser trailer offered a glimpse of Edwards' gorgeous, terrifying AI dystopia.
Fortunately, fans who have been biting their proverbial nails to learn more about the project have just been offered a new helping of "The Creator." With the movie's premiere date looming in September, a new trailer has now been released — and while it still doesn't give away too much of the plot, it definitely does a good job of teasing a truly unique and captivating sci-fi universe.
New trailer for The Creator teases an epic and complex sci-fi story
Fear, hope, explosions and threatening AI-controlled constructs all play a part in what the teaser and the new trailer have revealed about "The Creator." John David Washington's Joshua is a special operative who's trying to navigate a world ravaged by a war between humans and machines, and he's chosen to locate a very special control AI that just might be the key to turning the tide in favor of humanity. Unfortunately, said AI is a young robotic child called Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a revelation that seems to derail Joshua's mission and send the pair on a journey together — a journey where few things appear to be what they initially seem.
With genre veterans like Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, and Ralph Ineson in supporting roles, this story of people and machines seems like an interesting and complex one — and on September 29, fans will finally find out what "The Creator" is all about when the movie premieres exclusively in theaters.