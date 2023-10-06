Dumb Things Everyone Ignores In Ahsoka

The reception to "Ahsoka" has been all over the place. The Disney+ miniseries is the live-action culmination of the past decade of the animated "Star Wars" canon, which matters to some fans and is complete nonsense to others. In this continuation of the character arc beginning in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) reunites with "Star Wars Rebels" fan-favorites Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to rescue their long-lost friend and Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). But where Ezra went, the Empire's deadliest tactician, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), awaits as well.

This miniseries brings some all-time favorite "Star Wars" characters to live action for the first time, but it's not without its stumbles along the way. The story in "Ahsoka" gets the characters where they need to go, but many of the finer details crumble under closer examination. While some of the CGI visuals are the best we've ever seen in a "Star Wars" TV show, the costumes, hair, and makeup often left a lot to be desired. In its totality, "Ahsoka" falls prey to many of the same issues that have been plaguing the "Star Wars" franchise for the entire Disney era. These are some of the dumbest things that everyone ignores in "Ahsoka."