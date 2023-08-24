Star Wars Characters That Survived A Lightsaber Wound
Today, the world of "Star Wars" is as expansive as ever. Among Disney's sequel trilogy, various animated productions, and the acclaimed post-"Return of the Jedi" storyline that is the "Mandoverse," there are plenty of galaxy-ending threats to go around. Whether you prefer George Lucas' original six-episode vision or are a die-hard fan consuming every new bit of "Star Wars" material Disney puts out, there's one thing we can all agree on: Lightsaber duels are where it's at.
From the first time Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) saw Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) fight Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) in the 1977 original to Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) latest battles in her own solo series, nothing in the "Star Wars" universe is quite as exciting as a good, old-fashioned lightsaber duel. No matter the colors involved, these (usually) fast-paced and emotionally charged fight sequences are some of the most engaging parts of the overall "Star Wars" franchise, and as the universe expands, we're likely to only get more going forward.
But as fun as lightsaber battles are to watch, in-universe, they're incredibly dangerous. Often these sorts of duels result in the gruesome deaths of those on the receiving end of the humming blade. Yet there are some characters — usually those with an immensely strong connection to the Force — who have survived a lightsaber wound. Though not common, it's incredibly impressive. Here are some of the most notable "Star Wars" characters to ever walk away from a lightsaber injury to live and fight another day.
Darth Maul
When "The Phantom Menace" premiered in 1999, the only thing that just about every "Star Wars" fan could agree on was that Darth Maul (Ray Park) was one of the best parts of the movie. His signature look frightened younger audiences, and his double-bladed lightsaber changed the game forever. Though he doesn't say a whole lot, Maul's commanding presence makes the character work. That final "Duel of the Fates" sequence at the climax of the film proved to all that this Sith apprentice was a force to be reckoned with.
After killing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in brutal combat, Maul nearly dispatches a young Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) as well. Pinning our hero down, Maul taunts Kenobi, kicking his lightsaber into an abyss. But when Obi-Wan surprises Maul, getting the upper hand, the Sith is literally cut in two and sent down into the void. For years, it seemed as if Maul was dead, though some "Star Wars Legends" stories claimed he survived. This led to his eventual resurrection on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where it was revealed that Maul, now a cyborg, survived.
Voiced by Sam Witwer, Maul lived on with an intense hatred for Kenobi and confronted his nemesis on numerous occasions. Maul led the Crimson Dawn criminal syndicate (as seen in "Solo") but was soon side-tracked by his revenge. Eventually, Maul was officially killed by Kenobi in "Star Wars Rebels," having finally found peace.
Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader
No one has gone through as much pain and suffering in the "Star Wars" universe as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Be it emotional turmoil or physical deterioration, Anakin has undergone enough hardship to last two lifetimes. That said, it's fitting that he's, in a way, actually lived two: one as a Jedi Knight and the other as a Sith Lord. In "Attack of the Clones," Anakin and Obi-Wan engaged the Sith Lord Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) in battle, and though the young padawan had undergone rigorous training, he was unprepared for this match.
As master and apprentice tackle the Sith, Dooku gains the upper hand, literally, taking Anakin's arm off below the elbow. Sending the padawan backward, Dooku would've finished the job had Master Yoda (Frank Oz) not arrived in time to fend off the Sith Lord. Gaining a cybernetic limb, Anakin recovers from his wound, using his newfound robotic parts to his advantage during the Clone Wars. Of course, this isn't the only time the young Skywalker loses a limb on screen.
In "Revenge of the Sith," Anakin becomes Darth Vader and takes on his former master on the volcanic planet Mustafar. After a long duel, Kenobi gains the high ground, removing Anakin's legs in the process. By the film's end, Anakin is given more cybernetic replacements, having now become the Lord Vader we all know. Additionally, Vader lost an arm to Luke in "Return of the Jedi," though he didn't live much longer afterward.
Luke Skywalker
"Like father, like son," or, at least that's how the saying goes. Perhaps it's never been so relevant to the "Star Wars" universe as in the battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in "The Empire Strikes Back." In the original trilogy sequel, Luke arrives at Cloud City to save his friends from Vader's force-choking grasp, only to learn that the entire thing is a set-up. Cornered by the Sith Lord, Luke strikes back, landing a few blows on Vader's armor. But it isn't enough, and soon Vader overpowers him, taking his right hand in the process.
Just as Anakin lost his arm to a Sith Lord in his youth, so does Luke to Darth Vader. It's here that Vader reveals that he's actually Luke's father, and he attempts to set his son on the same path that he too went on during the Clone Wars. Thankfully, Luke doesn't succumb to the same temptations from either his father or the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) that Anakin once did, instead he resists, finding refuge in his love for his friends.
But like his father, Luke receives a cybernetic replacement as a result. His wound (and the capture of Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford) serves as a powerful motivator, and Luke becomes a full-fledged Jedi Knight by the time of "Return of the Jedi" and soon establishes a new Jedi Order. By the sequel trilogy, Luke remains unscarred any further, thus removing his destiny from that of his father.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
It may be surprising to learn that Obi-Wan Kenobi has suffered some pretty deadly lightsaber wounds, but fans of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy will likely remember these scars well. During the same battle with Count Dooku that resulted in Anakin's arm being chopped off, Obi-Wan too was singed by the red blade of the Sith Lord. In fact, it's because he was saving his master from being slaughtered that Anakin lost his arm in the first place, making these scars all the more meaningful.
During the battle, Obi-Wan fights fairly well. Given that this is the second Sith he's faced, and the first who is no longer a young apprentice, his training in the meantime proves true. Unfortunately, Kenobi isn't as skilled here as he would be by the end of the Clone Wars, and Dooku cuts him deep in the arm and the leg. As blood seeps through Obi-Wan's clothes, he helps Anakin from afar, and they're both soon saved by Master Yoda.
Of course, this isn't the only lightsaber wound that Obi-Wan survives. In the original "Star Wars," dubbed "A New Hope," old Ben Kenobi faces off against Darth Vader, sacrificing himself to give Luke and his friends the chance to escape. Though it's debatable if the blade actually touches old Ben or if he just "gives up the ghost," either way, he returns as a spirit in the sequel, now more powerful than ever.
The Grand Inquisitor
One of the primary antagonists from the animated "Star Wars Rebels," the Grand Inquisitor (voiced by Jason Isaacs as a cartoon and played by Rupert Friend in live-action) is at the top of the food chain amongst the Empire's Inquisitorius, a band of Force-sensitive assassins sent to hunt down Jedi around the galaxy. Having been once trained as a Jedi Temple Guard, the Grand Inquisitor left the Order in favor of the Galactic Empire at the end of the Clone Wars, committing himself fully to the service of the Emperor.
Allied with Darth Vader, the Grand Inquisitor helped exterminate Jedi all over — that is, until "Obi-Wan Kenobi." In the Disney+ series, the Grand Inquisitor is seemingly killed after he's betrayed by Reva Sevander aka the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), who shoves her lightsaber through him in order to surpass him in power. As a result, Reva is given his title and he's seemingly forgotten. Well, until it's revealed that he survived due to his thirst for vengeance. Eventually, the Grand Inquisitor is given back his title, serving under Darth Vader once more.
Since "Rebels" takes place after the events of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Grand Inquisitor eventually dies by suicide after a battle with Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Later on, it's revealed that his spirit was redeemed, and he becomes known as "The Sentinel," a spiritual ally of the Jedi. Strange doesn't even begin to cover it.
Reva, the Third Sister
Speaking of the Inquisitors, Reva too survived a lightsaber, but what's even more impressive is that she survived mortal combat with Darth Vader himself, twice. In "Obi-Wan Kenobi," we learn that a young Reva (Ayaamii Sledge) was a Youngling at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when Order 66 was given and that she faced down against Anakin Skywalker-turned-Darth Vader. Somehow, she survived being stabbed by the former Jedi Knight and grew to hate him. Deducing that Skywalker and Vader were one and the same, she planned to assassinate him for revenge.
As Reva and Vader battle, we see the full scope of the Sith Lord's power. If anything, she's no different to him as when she was a Youngling. Eventually, the Dark Lord stabs her again, seemingly killing her, now for the second time. Except, she doesn't die. Somehow, Reva's rage and connection to the Dark Side of the Force keep her from death, and she soon flees to Tatooine to kill Vader's only son. Thankfully, she decides against slaughtering a young boy in the same way that Vader once attempted with her, leaving her story open to be revisited again.
Of all the characters on this list, Reva's survival is arguably the most outlandish. It's one thing to survive a lightsaber wound as an adult, but as a young child, it seems just a little far-fetched. But then again, "Star Wars" is a fantasy after all.
Sabine Wren
Originally a main character from the animated "Star Wars Rebels," where she was voiced by Tiya Sircar, Sabine Wren (now played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in live-action) is a Mandalorian-turned-Jedi who is now on a quest to find her long-lost buddy Ezra Bridger (now played by Eman Esfandi). Having been trained in the Jedi arts by Ahsoka Tano in the years between "Rebels" and the "Ahsoka" series, Sabine and her former master parted ways some time ago. But when Ahsoka needs her help finding Ezra, Sabine jumps back into the fight.
Unfortunately for our heroes, they're not the only ones in need of the map that'll help them find Ezra. Turns out, it'll help some Empire-sympathizers find Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as well. To get it back, Dark Jedi apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) surprises Sabine, stealing the map and engaging in deadly combat. And deadly indeed as Shin stabs Sabine through the gut, leaving her for dead. Though it might've been easy to assume the worst, the opening of the very next episode reveals that, somehow, Sabine survived, with only a rounded scar to show for it.
Strangely, unlike others who have survived such intense lightsaber wounds, Sabine seems completely normal. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but given the intensity of the injury, it seems like there should've been some major repercussions. After all, it's the same wound that killed Qui-Gon Jinn in "The Phantom Menace."
General Grievous
The only non-Force user on this list, General Grievous (Matthew Wood) is a Kaleesh cyborg and a major figure in the Confederacy of Independent Systems (aka the Separatists). A major thorn in our heroes' sides throughout the Clone Wars, Grievous actually first appeared in the animated "Star Wars: Clone Wars" (not to be confused with the similarly-named later series) ahead of the release of "Revenge of the Sith." By Episode III, General Grievous was known as a notorious Jedi killer who would collect their blades as trophies.
Although he's a major player in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Grievous' first feature film appearance also marks his end, though he doesn't die the way you'd usually think. As a cyborg, Grievous has the ability to withstand plenty of physical damage, even lightsaber strikes. While hiding out in the Utapau system, Grievous is hunted down by Obi-Wan Kenobi, who engages with the cyborg and his droid army. In the battle, Obi-Wan successfully chops off two of the general's four hands, though the cyborg continues on without much effort.
Eventually, Kenobi does kill General Grievous, but not with his blade. Rather, after losing his lightsaber in the battle, Obi-Wan uses a blaster to dispatch the Separatist leader. Despite his grizzly death during the same conflict, it's not the lightsaber that kills him, making General Grievous one of the most durable cyborgs in the galaxy. Good thing Obi-Wan took him out when he did.
Ben Solo/Kylo Ren
A direct descendant of Darth Vader himself, Ben Solo (Adam Driver), the son of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo, fought to walk in the same footsteps as his grandfather. After being betrayed by his uncle and former Jedi Master, Luke Skywalker, Ben finds refuge with Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), a secret (and deformed) clone of Vader's own corrupt master, Emperor Palpatine. That's right — somehow, Palpatine returned, and he's got another Skywalker under his thumb. Changing his name to Kylo Ren, Ben became the new face of the First Order.
Thirty years after the end of the Empire, the First Order had left its mark on the galaxy, and the New Republic had all but vanished. But a new hero rose up to battle against the Dark Side: Rey (Daisy Ridley), a young Force-sensitive woman who (as it turns out) was actually the granddaughter of Palpatine himself. On opposite sides, Rey and Ren form a strange bond that turns into something more, and even after their battle in "The Rise of Skywalker" ends with Rey stabbing Ren through the gut, that bond remains.
Using a Force-healing technique, Rey keeps Kylo Ren from death, fighting to resurrect Ben Solo as well. Thankfully, she does, and the two of them take on Palpatine together. However, Ben eventually returns the favor to his friend, giving his life in exchange for Rey's.
Qui-Gon Jinn (sort of)
Okay, so this one is a cheat, but Qui-Gon Jinn continues to live on after plenty of other Jedi have perished, so we thought we'd give him some credit here. Primarily appearing in "The Phantom Menace," Qui-Gon trained Obi-Wan since he was a boy and planned to train a young Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) as well. Unfortunately, those plans were foiled by the Sith after the Separatists invaded Naboo. In the conflict, Darth Maul duels with Jinn and Kenobi before they're separated, resulting in a one-on-one match between Qui-Gon and Maul.
We all know how this one ends, with Qui-Gon being stabbed through the gut. What's with all these gut wounds, anyway? You'd think that more Sith would aim for the head? Anyway, Qui-Gon dies soon after, but not before making Obi-Wan swear to train Anakin as his own. It's not until the very end of "Revenge of the Sith" that Qui-Gon is mentioned again, and Yoda reveals to Obi-Wan that his old master has found a way to reach out from beyond the grave.
At the end of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Qui-Gon finally reappears to his former apprentice, ready to teach him again the secret ways of the Force so that he too might one day join him in the afterlife. Sure, Qui-Gon doesn't technically survive his lightsaber wound, but the fact that he learns to make himself into an immortal spirit following his death definitely gives him an edge.