Star Wars Characters That Survived A Lightsaber Wound

Today, the world of "Star Wars" is as expansive as ever. Among Disney's sequel trilogy, various animated productions, and the acclaimed post-"Return of the Jedi" storyline that is the "Mandoverse," there are plenty of galaxy-ending threats to go around. Whether you prefer George Lucas' original six-episode vision or are a die-hard fan consuming every new bit of "Star Wars" material Disney puts out, there's one thing we can all agree on: Lightsaber duels are where it's at.

From the first time Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) saw Ben Kenobi (Alec Guinness) fight Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) in the 1977 original to Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) latest battles in her own solo series, nothing in the "Star Wars" universe is quite as exciting as a good, old-fashioned lightsaber duel. No matter the colors involved, these (usually) fast-paced and emotionally charged fight sequences are some of the most engaging parts of the overall "Star Wars" franchise, and as the universe expands, we're likely to only get more going forward.

But as fun as lightsaber battles are to watch, in-universe, they're incredibly dangerous. Often these sorts of duels result in the gruesome deaths of those on the receiving end of the humming blade. Yet there are some characters — usually those with an immensely strong connection to the Force — who have survived a lightsaber wound. Though not common, it's incredibly impressive. Here are some of the most notable "Star Wars" characters to ever walk away from a lightsaber injury to live and fight another day.