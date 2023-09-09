Star Wars Fans Blast Ahsoka For Repeating The Mandalorian's Worst Mistake

Hayden Christensen surprised "Star Wars" fans who tuned in for the 4th installment of "Ahsoka" on Disney+ by appearing in the final moments of the episode as Anakin Skywalker. The series recreated his look from "Star Wars: Episode III —Revenge of the Sith," but unfortunately, it also recreated his face using de-aging technology, giving the Internet an opportunity to mock the consistent use of such CGI in "Star Wars" media.

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 famously ended with the return of Luke Skywalker, who temporarily adopts the youngling Grogu for Jedi training and returns in "The Book of Boba Fett." But rather than hiring a Mark Hamill lookalike for the role, Lucasfilm de-aged the real deal by superimposing Hamill's younger face on stand-in actors Max Lloyd-Jones and Graham Hamilton, respectively, resulting in a plastic-looking horror from the depths of the uncanny valley.

Now, they've done the same to Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker for "Ahsoka," an odd choice given that the gap in years since he starred in the prequel trilogy is far shorter than the one since Hamill starred in the original trilogy. While Hamill's appearance has changed dramatically, Christensen is still extremely recognizable. Fans are left questioning why anyone felt the need to age him down.

Fans are done being nice, and some are now openly mocking Disney-era "Star Wars" for continuing to employ the controversial technology, which many argue is ugly. As Twitter user @fellawhomstdve sarcastically put it, "when we sat down to make AHSOKA, we had one important question in mind: what would Hayden Christensen look like as a pale, poreless, computer-generated demon[?]"