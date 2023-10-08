See Jamie Lee Curtis As One Piece's Dr. Kureha In Live-Action Concept Design

After her critically lauded performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," it's safe to say that Jamie Lee Curtis has her pick of roles going forward. So it's perhaps somewhat surprising that the Oscar winner is petitioning to portray Dr. Kureha on the live-action Netflix adaptation of "One Piece."

Kode Abdo, aka @bosslogic, is already on the case. The digital creator uploaded an image of what Curtis could look like as the famous anime character to Instagram, and it's pretty spot on, with the actor sporting Dr. Kureha's signature long white hair and goggles.

There are plenty of words of support underneath Abdo's image, with pretty much everyone wanting Curtis to join the series; as Instagram user @twkenotes wrote, "JAMIE IS THE PERFECT OPTION FOR THE DOCTOR." Meanwhile, Curtis has already joined the cast of the movie "Borderlands," adapted from the hit video game series, so if she manages to snag a part on "One Piece," she may just become queen of the nerds yet.