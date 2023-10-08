See Jamie Lee Curtis As One Piece's Dr. Kureha In Live-Action Concept Design
After her critically lauded performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," it's safe to say that Jamie Lee Curtis has her pick of roles going forward. So it's perhaps somewhat surprising that the Oscar winner is petitioning to portray Dr. Kureha on the live-action Netflix adaptation of "One Piece."
Kode Abdo, aka @bosslogic, is already on the case. The digital creator uploaded an image of what Curtis could look like as the famous anime character to Instagram, and it's pretty spot on, with the actor sporting Dr. Kureha's signature long white hair and goggles.
There are plenty of words of support underneath Abdo's image, with pretty much everyone wanting Curtis to join the series; as Instagram user @twkenotes wrote, "JAMIE IS THE PERFECT OPTION FOR THE DOCTOR." Meanwhile, Curtis has already joined the cast of the movie "Borderlands," adapted from the hit video game series, so if she manages to snag a part on "One Piece," she may just become queen of the nerds yet.
Dr. Kureha will likely appear in some fashion for One Piece Season 2
Season 1 of Netflix's "One Piece" was such a massive hit for the streamer that it was quickly renewed, a moment that was marked with a special message from "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda. Speaking through his very own Transponder Snail, Oda remarks in the YouTube video that the Straw Hat crew will need a good doctor moving forward and draws a rough sketch of Tony Tony Chopper.
Before Tony Tony Chopper joins the Straw Hat Pirates, he is associated with Dr. Kureha, who serves as his mentor and adoptive mother. The two help the Straw Hats during the Drum Island Arc, which is expected to be covered in "One Piece" Season 2. And luckily, the team behind the scenes is interested in bringing Jamie Lee Curtis on board for it.
Showrunner Matt Owens spoke to Deadline about Curtis' enthusiasm, and it turns out that the team has been manifesting her involvement for months. "After she won her Oscar, the writers [sic] room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, 'Congratulations on your statue, here's another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon,'" he explained.
Will the gambit pay off? We won't know until the SAG-AFTRA strike ends and casting negotiations can resume.