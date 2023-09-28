Who Is Tony Tony Chopper? Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Character Explained

The Straw Hat Pirate crew is about to get a little bigger because Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" is officially receiving a second season! The news came approximately two weeks after Season 1 dropped on the streaming site and was shared courtesy of Oda himself, who used the Season 2 announcement video to tease the next member of Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) party. "From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor," said Oda, hidden behind his traditional censor image and transponder snail. For those who don't immediately get the reference, Oda goes on to sketch a simple picture of Tony Tony Chopper, the human-reindeer hybrid who becomes the sixth member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Although "One Piece" features a number of human and animal hybrids, Chopper's state of being is not quite so simple. He owes his more human attributes to the Hito Hito no Mi, a Devil Fruit that bestowed him the ability to transform his body into various human states at will. Known also as "Cotton Candy Lover" because the little guy's got an incurable sweet tooth for candy floss, Chopper joins the Straw Hat pirates in the manga and anime after Luffy and his cohorts visit Drum Island.

His medical inclinations are explained by his adoptive father, a thief-turned-doctor who passed on his fascination for healing. For those less familiar with anime or manga, yes — the concept of a sentient reindeer doctor child who can shapeshift at will is perfectly normal. Natural, even. The potential strangeness only sets in after one considers a live-action adaptation of Chopper.