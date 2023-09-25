This Oscar Winner Is Petitioning To Join The Crew As Dr. Kureha
"One Piece" Season 2 is official. Netflix has confirmed that the Straw Hat Crew will return for more seafaring adventures at some point in the near future, but will they be joined by an Oscar-winning Hollywood legend? Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress prize for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at this year's Academy Awards, is determined to join the Netflix series — and she wants to play one character in particular.
"ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in [One Piece]," she wrote on Instagram.
Curtis is a well-documented fan of the "One Piece" anime, and she's cited Tony Tony Chopper as her favorite character. Furthermore, her social media post suggests that she's fond of Netflix's live-action series as well. That said, are the show's creators open to the idea of adding the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star to the cast?
The One Piece showrunner wants Jamie Lee Curtis involved
As previously mentioned, Jamie Lee Curtis wants to play Dr. Kureha. The character is the mentor of Tony Tony Chopper, who's proven to be one of the most popular aspects of the entire show since it dropped on Netflix. Chopper could change everything on "One Piece" Season 2, so bringing an important figure from his life into the mix makes sense, and Curtis joining the show would be a big deal.
What's more, Curtis joining the live-action adaptation is actually a strong possibility. "One Piece" showrunner Matt Owen responded to her aforementioned social media post and essentially confirmed that the role is hers if she wants it. "Mommy dearest, that's why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby," he wrote on Instagram. "Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let's talk!"
It remains to be seen if the stars will align for Curtis to join the "One Piece" crew. However, for now, it seems that both she and Kureha being part of Season 2 is on the cards.