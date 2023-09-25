This Oscar Winner Is Petitioning To Join The Crew As Dr. Kureha

"One Piece" Season 2 is official. Netflix has confirmed that the Straw Hat Crew will return for more seafaring adventures at some point in the near future, but will they be joined by an Oscar-winning Hollywood legend? Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress prize for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at this year's Academy Awards, is determined to join the Netflix series — and she wants to play one character in particular.

"ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the AMTPT is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in [One Piece]," she wrote on Instagram.

Curtis is a well-documented fan of the "One Piece" anime, and she's cited Tony Tony Chopper as her favorite character. Furthermore, her social media post suggests that she's fond of Netflix's live-action series as well. That said, are the show's creators open to the idea of adding the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star to the cast?